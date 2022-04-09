Rise Baking expands operations

Rise Baking Company in Manteno successfully completed its expansion in July 2021 and is running strong with three shifts per day — six to seven days per week.

Located at 1340 Sycamore Road, the manufacturer produces mostly cupcakes and brownies for a number of commercial customers throughout the country. It now has 325 employees, an increase of approximately 125 over the past year. Rise now operates three production lines at its Manteno facility.

“We make brownies, muffins and cupcakes out of here,” said Tony Woods, operations manager at Rise Baking.

The addition was part of a multimillion-dollar expansion in Manteno. The effort is why Rise Baking is being honored as the Medium-Sized Business of the Year as part of the Daily Journal’s 2022 Progress Awards.

<strong>More than a job</strong>

How did Rise Baking increase its workforce by more than a third?

“It was all community outreach,” Woods said. “A big part of it was going to different job fairs getting the name out there, a lot of advertising. The [Manteno] Oktoberfest was a big hit for us. [The Daily Journal] helped us out a lot. We really wanted to set ourselves apart from everybody else.

“You can have this great party, but until the invitations are out there, nobody’s going to show up, right? So it was really just getting out the word of mouth and letting the folks in the community know that this isn’t just a job, it’s a career. We care about the people. We care about making them happy. We like putting smiles on people’s faces. We make feel-good food here. That’s what we do.”

Woods said the company always had the employees in mind as it was expanding its business and gaining more customers.

“We did a lot of incentive programs, bonus programs throughout the summer and in the fall and the winter,” he said. “Just basically, we asked them, ‘What do they want?’ OK, ‘What makes them want to come to work every day?’ Those are one of our basic interview questions, ‘what drives you to be here?’ And we focused our build-up around that.”

Woods said they’ve been able to retain its people because it didn’t go right to the end goal when conducting hiring interviews.

“We asked the people, ‘What do you want? What makes you happy?’” he said.

Rise also remodeled its breakroom and locker room facilities for the employees, and it held town-hall-style meetings with employees.

When advertising for additional employees, Rise Baking also noted how the Manteno facility is a stop on the River Valley Metro bus route, and the shifts coincided with the bus stop pickup and drop-off times.

It’s all part of making people feel at home at Rise Baking. The company likes to say, “It’s a cake job.”

“That’s what we try to tell people out there — what you do at the end of day, ‘Put a smile on somebody else’s face,’” Woods said.

Building awareness

The Manteno location has been a part of the town’s manufacturing base for a number of years. Rise Baking, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., purchased the business from Dawn Foods in March 2020.

Woods, a lifelong Kankakee County resident, said Rise Baking wanted to be more visible in the Manteno community.

“Nobody knew it was here when it was Dawn Foods,” he said. “What they did know wasn’t always positive, so we really wanted to turn it around quick. Culture is what you’ll accept, and we weren’t going to accept that. We wanted to be known as the employer to be at. ... It’s a career. You come in these doors, we’re going to give you the time, the tools and the training to be successful.”

There are advancement opportunities at Rise Baking as well.

“That is always our priority,” Woods said. “Create success within.”

With the three shifts keeping the production humming, Rise Baking ships out 15 to 20 truckloads every day. Production is going to continue to grow at Rise Baking, Woods said.

“There’s going to be more growth, absolutely,” he said. “We have a lot of things in the works right now. A lot of new opportunity products that are coming in from our major customers. ... Manteno has investment opportunity within Rise, and they’re showing that they’re putting money into this facility.”

Woods said the biggest attribute to the success in the past year was the company’s ability to change the culture.

“We wanted to become the place to be,” he said. “We wanted people to walk in here saying, ‘I’ve heard all these good things about you. How do I become part of this team?’ And we’ve done that.”

Rise Baking offers competitive wages, benefits, shift differentials, paid time off, a 401K program and advancement opportunities.

“It’s really just getting out there and letting the folks know that we’re here,” Woods said. “This is what we do. You can go to the grocery store a couple blocks away and actually pick up a brownie that was made right here in this facility. All your local grocers carry our products.

“In the last town hall [meeting], we had some folks talk about it was nice to be able to come in here and start making these products and then be able to take their kids to the grocery store and show them, ‘Hey, mom or dad made this.’”

Rise Baking’s core production is making muffins, brownies and cupcakes for a number of retailers.

Production runs three shifts a day, with 15 to 20 truckloads shipping out daily.

Tony Woods, operations manager at Rise Baking