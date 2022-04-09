KCC's Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Center welcomes all

KANKAKEE — In the year since the Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Center has opened at Kankakee Community College, students have used the space for informal tutoring and mentoring, connecting to campus resources, dealing with difficult topics and more.

The space contains tables, couches, computers and reading materials, including resources dedicated to equity, diversity and inclusion.

In addition, the EDI Center collaborates with other departments on campus to put on and promote events exploring cultural diversity.

For one small room nestled on KCC’s campus, the mission and potential of the EDI Center is anything but small.

The Daily Journal recognizes KCC as an Innovator in Education as part of its 2022 Progress Awards for its efforts in creating a dedicated space to foster a safe and inclusive environment for students.

Whitney Mittons, assistant director of student engagement, said the goal was for the space to be led by students and evolve to meet their needs.

As an extension of the college’s food pantry, the EDI Center is stocked with snacks and water for students who pop in looking for refreshments.

“We know that maybe they are dealing with food insecurity, maybe they’re not, but that’s something they are always coming in and looking for,” she said.

Mittons said she has noticed a lot of informal tutoring and mentoring among students in the space.

“I come in and they will be just kind of huddled in, helping each other with their work,” she said.

Based on how students have been using the space, an initiative is in the works to start a formal mentoring group for minority men.

Men from different areas on campus would come together to form the group, with the EDI Center providing support for funding and programming.

“We’re looking at the numbers across higher [education] in general,” Mittons said. “Black male, Latinx male retention and graduation rates are abysmal. They are the worst out of any other marginalized groups, so we know that they need some unique attention to figure out what the barriers are and how to overcome those barriers.”

The EDI Center collaborates with the Student Life Office and other groups for events and programs.

Some that the center has helped with have included a community altar to celebrate Day of the Dead and a drag show during LGBTQ History Month.

A week of programming during Black History Month included a “Lunch and Learn” where participants got to eat a soul food dinner catered by a local restaurant and watch a documentary about the influence of African-American food on the United States.

One of the most popular events that drew a diverse crowd was a bamboo potting event.

“We do try to pull in students who don’t have those marginalized identities to let them know this is a space for everyone,” Mittons noted.

The EDI Center is also a space where students, faculty and staff can come to discuss discrimination they might be facing due to parts of their backgrounds or identities.

“If it’s issues of race relations, if they feel like there has been a microaggression against a certain gender or trans people, they will come to me with those concerns, and what I will typically do is I make sure they are getting them to the right people,” Mittons said. “So, if a student has an issue with a faculty member or one of their professors, what I try to do is get the whole story, get a balanced understanding of what is going on and I help give them the language to articulate what it is that they found problematic and make sure they are getting that to the right person.”

Mittons said her objective when having these conversations is to empower students by giving them the tools, language and strategies to address the issues themselves.

“Our biggest point in being here is being a space for belonging, but also to educate,” she said. “So when this happens, how do you handle it? You are able to take this away with you because you’re going to encounter it again, and how can you advocate for your classmates and advocate for yourselves?”

The traffic in the center mirrors traffic on campus, with Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday being the busiest days, she said. Typically, between 10 and 15 people will cycle in and out each hour.

Mittons noted that the furniture in the center is never in the same spot for long, as students frequently rearrange it. She’s never sure how the space will look when she walks in.

“That’s the most important thing and why we still wanted to be a very relaxed space and an unstructured space because you want people to be comfortable,” she said. “Just that comfortability, building that trust and rapport, is when you get people to be vulnerable and open up and get to the heart of really what’s going on, then you can support them and tell them ‘OK, that’s where you go from here.’”

The EDI Center is stocked with various books about sociological topics and diversity for students to browse, and the library can get students copies of the books if they would like to read them.

Another goal on the horizon for the EDI Center is to get a TV and gaming system set up for students to play.

There is also hope for a community garden to go in a spot just outside the center where some playground equipment is being removed. This could also be an expansion of the food pantry, Mittons noted.

“Getting those other conversations popped off, whatever the draw has to be, we’re excited about it,” she said.

During the opening festivities for the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Center in September 2021, KCC President Dr. Michael Boyd told those gathered that the college “wanted this space to be a vibrant hub of student activity.”

“A space where students could learn together, make new friends, engage in student life,” he said. “Our dream was to make this a place where students wanted to be and, as we watched the renovations progress, we knew we’d hit the mark.”

Boyd shared that the renovation was completed with the school’s core principles of collaboration, community and technology in mind.

He also explained the center was not created as a response to the civil unrest of 2020. Rather, he said, it was in the works long before then. Referencing his presidential inauguration of October 2019, he said that “we knew that we had even more work to do to ensure that each and every student choosing KCC experienced a deep sense of belonging here on our campus.”

“Even at that time, we were already hard at work attending to equity gaps in our students’ success outcomes, renewing our focus on appreciating diversity and demanding inclusion,” he said.