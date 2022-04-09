Airport looks to accommodate larger aircraft with $1.79M project

Late in 2021, the Greater Kankakee Airport landed $1.61 million from the State of Illinois to complete upgrades at the two-runway, south Kankakee facility.

The airport authority was awarded $1,611,000, which will nearly fund a planned $1,790,000 project entirely.

The funding comes via the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital infrastructure plan, which will distribute $94 million to 96 airports across the state. The measure was signed into law in 2019.

Locally, the awarded money will be used to rehab portions of the taxiway for the 5,981-foot-long, north-south runway and relocating one of the main taxiways ramps on this runway.

The rebuilt taxiways will allow for greater turning range, meaning the airport could accommodate larger aircraft.

Construction is expected to take place in the spring of 2023 and take six months to complete. The project will likely go out to bid in January 2023.

Kankakee airport officials hope this is only the beginning of improvements and upgrades to the site as they have set their sights on a multimillion-dollar investment.

“This is a huge thing,” said Rende Langlois, chairman of the Kankakee Valley Airport Authority, the governing body for the Greater Kankakee Airport. “... This could be the tip of multi-millions in improvements here.”

Langlois said the airport has great potential as a key economic engine for the entire region.

“I want to see buildings out here, manufacturing out here. This area could be a real jumping-off point for development,” Langlois said.

The airport’s second runway is 4,398 feet long and will be resurfaced this year at a cost of $1.3 million.

This project is not part of the Rebuild Illinois program.