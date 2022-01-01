Contact list Bonty

<strong>City of Kankakee</strong>

<strong>Craig Blanchette, Aqua Illinois: </strong>815-614-2030, 815-791-7129

<strong>Kat Clary, Classic Cinemas, VP Marketing:</strong> 630-786-4614 (office); 412-901-7412 (cell)

<strong>Robert Themer (journalistic great) 815-935-</strong>

<strong>Nancy Rish attorney</strong>

<strong>Steven Becker</strong> swbeckerlaw@gmail.com (708) 910-8439

<strong>Margaret Byrne</strong> margaretbyrnelaw@gmail.com

<strong>PAUL AHLDEN</strong> (Iroquois County Fair Board Chairman) 815-383-8941

<strong>ALLISON SHAPIRO</strong> (reporter): 312-833-5252 (cell)

<strong>RON JACKSON</strong> (Journal columnist, WKAN, KVPD)

815-573-3306

<strong>HOLLY LAWLOR</strong>

(Colin's mother; he was arrested Oct. 11 at Kankakee Jewel for upskirt pic)

Holly Lawlor (815.614.3118)

<strong>BOB HINOJOSA</strong> (father of Jessica Hinojosa)

815-530-0598 (cell)

<strong>NANCY RISH</strong> (1987 CF 321)

Attorneys:

Steve Becker 312/396-4116 (office); 708/910-8439 (cell)

Margaret Byrne 312/320-0557 (cell); 773/583-8016 (office)

<strong>SHELLI L. ANDERSON</strong>

BBCHS Board attorney (FranczekRadelet)

Phone: 312-786-6119

Email: sla@franczek.com

<strong>Thomas (Tom) S. Cooke</strong>, Prayer for peace walk organizer (along with Tom Brands

WORK: 815-933-1796

CELL: 815-482-0717

EMAIL: tcooke@gladeplumbing.com

<strong>PRAIRIE STATE LEGAL SERVICE</strong> (Kankakee office)

190 S. Chicago Avenue

815-935-2750

<strong>MEDIA</strong>

WGFA: Carl Gerdovich 815-383-3621

<strong>ATTORNEYS</strong>

Lawrence "Larry" S. Beaumont, 312-765-6000 (office)

Trey Brasel, 815-937-9939

Louis E. Gasperec, 708-799-6480 (office)

Dawn Landwehr, 815-929-0100 (office)

Gus Regas, Chief Public Defender Kankakee County, 815-573-8702

<strong>HOPKINS PARK/PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP</strong>

Mayor: Mark Hodge 951-505-1150 (cell); 815-949-8625 (office)

Pembroke Twp Supervisor: Sharon Wright 815-304-355 (cell); 815-944-8871 (work)

County Board member: Sam Payton (773-269-1608 (cell); 815-944-5784 (home)

Managment and Training Corp: Issa Arnita, Director, Corporate Communications Office: (801) 693-2784 | Cell: (801) 866-8156

Raul "Coco" Hernandez, MTC opponent: 779-240-1980, rrhernandez_56.yahoo.com

Barbara Rush, opponent, resident of Pembroke: 312-498-3471 (work), 815-507-5081 (cell), barbarr0s3@gmail.com

<strong>POLICE</strong>

<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>

Police Chief: Jim Phelps

Police 802-5330; 937-3579

Fire 935-9670

<strong>Bradley</strong>

Chief: Lt. Michael Johnston 815 936 5120

Deputy Chief: Lt Craig Anderson (815) 936-5123 or (815) 932-2125 ext. 123

Lieutenant: Phillip Trudeau 630-244-7595 (cell)

Lieutenant Robert Mason II #504 Desk: 815.936.5125 Cell: 815.530.2232 Email: rjmason@bradleyil.org

Sergeant Brandon Jensen #515 Desk: 815.936.5124 Cell: 815.955.9572 Email: bajensen@bradleyil.org

Detective Johnny Cox #531 Desk: 815.936.5119 Cell: 815.955.9570 Email: jdcox@bradleyil.org Detective Brandon O’Connor #538 Desk: 815.936.5129 Cell: 815.592.5329 Email: bjoconnor@bradleyil.org

Detective Vincent Snyder #539 Desk: 815.936.5122 Cell: 815.592.5329 Email: vtsnyder@bradleyil.org

Property Ofcr. Matthew Baxter #527 Desk: 815.936.5128 Cell: 815.530.8477 Email: mjbaxter@bradleyil.org Evidence & Crime Scene Unit

Police 933-3315

Fire 933-2401

<strong>Loyola Medical</strong>

<strong>Media relations</strong>

708-216-3200

After hours: 708-216-9000 (ask the operator to page media relations)

www.loyolamedicine.org/newsroom

<strong>KANKAKEE COUNTY ANIMAL CONTROL AND ADOPTION CENTER</strong>

Julie Boudreau - Administrative Director

Phone: 815-937-2949

<strong>KANKAKEE COUNTY JUDGES</strong>

Lori Wolf, Trial Court Administrator

Office of the Chief Judge 21st Judicial Circuit

815-937-2915

Chief Judge, Michael D Kramer

Clerk: Jeanna : Courtroom - 103

(815) 936-5703

Administrative Asst: Heather

E-mail: hruel@k3county.net

Circuit Judge, Adrienne W. Albrecht

Clerk: Tricia : Courtroom - 204

(815) 936-5740

Circuit Judge, Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott

Clerk: Emily : Courtroom - 309

(815) 936-5706

Associate Judge, Ronald J. Gerts

Clerk: Amie: Courtroom - 110

(815) 936-5702

Circuit Judge, Clark E. Erickson

Clerk: Debbie : Courtroom - 300

(815) 936-5705

Circuit Judge, Thomas W. Cunnington

Clerk : Shavon : Courtroom - 200

(815) 936-5726

Associate Judge, William S. Dickenson

Clerk: Brandi : Courtroom - 109

(815) 936-5730

Associate Judge, J. Imani Drew

Clerk: Merita : Courtroom - 206

(815) 936-5704

Associate Judge, Scott N. Sliwinski

Clerk: Troy : Courtroom - 104

(815) 936-5741

<strong>IROQUOIS COUNTY JUDGES</strong>

IROQUOIS COUNTY COURTHOUSE

550 S. TENTH

WATSEKA, ILL 60970

Circuit Judge, Michael C. Sabol

(815) 432-6965

Associate Judge, Kara M. Bartucci

(815) 432-6965

<strong>IROQUOIS COUNTY</strong>

State's Attorney (815-432-6980)

Jim Devine

ASA: Alex O'Brien,

Sheriff's police

Sheriff: Derek W.M. Hagen 815-432-6992 (Work); 815-867-6141 (Cell)

<strong>FORD COUNTY</strong>

Coroner: Doug Wallace 217-379-2344 (office)

<strong>WILL COUNTY</strong>

State's Attorney contact: Chuck Pelkie

Coroner: Patrick K. O'Neil 815-727-8455

Press hotline: 815-727-8749

<strong>Will County Sheriff’s Office</strong>

Kathy Hoffmeyer

Public Affairs Division

815 727 5681

<strong>BEECHER POLICE</strong> (708-946-2341, non-emergency)

Chief: Gregory Smith

<strong>BRAIDWOOD</strong>

Police: Nick Ficarello (chief), 815-405-0344 (cell), 815-458-2342 (general)

<strong>GRANT PARK:</strong>

Fire: Rich Shronts cell 530-1638

Home: 465-6200

Non emergency 456-6123

<strong>MOMENCE</strong>

Fire: 472-4525

Chief: Jim Spoon

Asst. chief: Stewart Ramadka

Police: 815.472.2021

Chief: Brian Brucato, 815.472.2731

<strong>PEOTONE</strong>

Non-emergency: 708-258-9236

Police chief: Bill Mort

<strong>Kankakee County</strong>

County Clerk: Dan Hendrickson 937-2990

State’s Attorney: Jim Rowe, 815-450-7459 (cell)

- First Assist.: Joseph Kosman 815-936-5811, jkosman@k3county.net

- Assist. Bill Dickenson - 815-937-2930 ext. 229, 815-936-5829

- Assist. Ed Pentuic - 815-937-2930; 936-5835

- Assist. Val Gunderson 815-936-5810 work; 815-573-1088 cell

- Assist. Brenda Claudio 815-936-5831

Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott - 815-936-4695 (office)

Judge Clark Erickson - 815-937-2923 (office); 815-210-5360 (cell)

Judge Ken Leshen - 815-937-2924 (office, retired)

Chief Judge Michael Kramer: 815-936-5703

Judge Mike Kick 815.549.7143 (cell)

County Board Chairman: Andy Wheeler 937-3642 (office); 937-2958 (direct line); 815-954-0245 (cell)

member Larry Enz - 815-325-6416

County engineer Mark Rogers - 815-933-1731

Recorder of deeds Lori Gadbois - 937-2983; 815-530-8228 (cell)

Board member Bill Olthoff - 815-693-4366

Board member Mike LaGesse - 815-592-6704

<strong>FORMER COUNTY OFFICIALS</strong>

Jamie Boyd - 263-2693; 815-937-3437 ext. 0 (office); 815-278-2255 (work cell)

former Mike Bossert - 815-954-3450 (cell);

(former chairman Karl Kruse - 815-386-9664 (cell)

Former board member Sam Nicholos - 815-954-9311

Former board member Ann Bernard - 815-530-7815

Former board member Glenn Nixon - 815-693-4936

former board member Karen Hertzberger - 815-735-0586

(Former) County engineer Jim Piekarczyk

<strong>CIRCUIT CLERK</strong>

Sandra "Sandy" Cianci (815-936-5701)

<strong>CORONER OFFICE</strong>

Coroner Bob Gessner - 815-955-9040 (cell) or 802-7190 (office)

Assistant Deputy coroner Eric Cavender 815-953-5111 (cell)

Deputy Coroner Stephanie Jackson (815) 530-7266.

<strong>SHERIFF</strong>

Retired Sheriff Tim Bukowski - 802-7104 (office); 937-8254 (desk)

Sheriff Mike Downey 815-802-7210 (work); 815-405-6795 (cell)

Ken McCabe, Chief Deputy - 815-802-7154 or 802-7100 or 815-791-5526 (cell).

EMA (Emergency Management Agency) - Dave Zinanni - 815-802-7174 or 815-530-5727 (cell); Chad Gessner - new EMA dir. as of June 1, 2014 - 815-530-5350 (cell)

Lt. Ed Zopf - 815-802-7155

John Ruch, sheriff dept. - 815-802-7156 or 7152

Lt. Scott Allen 815-802-7160

<strong>CORRECTIONS</strong>

Chief: Chad Kolitwenzew (KOL a when zoo) 815-802-7215

<strong>PROBATION</strong>

Tom Latham, director, 815-937-2955 (office); 815-671-0839 (cell)

Mike Lammey, transportation planner - 815-936-5543

Delbert Skimerhorn, planner - 815-937-2940 ext. 5546

Animal Control, Julie Boudreau, director - 815-937-2949

Census liaison Marilyn Campbell - 935-1177

SHOW Bus

Laura Dick, transportation coordinator - 309-826-1428 (cell) or 309-747-2454

Deputy David Stukenborg (injured deputy) - brother John Stukenborg - 574-274-5993 (cell), mother-in-law Benay McCue - 815-302-6677

Dist. 16 independent candidate Jim Ryan - 935-1936; 931-0628 (cell)

<strong>Kankakee County Courthouse</strong>

Marla Coxey: 815-937-3651 work; 815-592-4143, cell; all things cases

Judge Mike Kick 815.549.7143 (cell)

- First Assist. Bill Dickenson - 815-937-2930 ext. 229, 815-936-5829

- Assist. Ed Pentuic - 815-937-2930; 936-5835

- Assist. Val Gunderson 815-936-5810

- Assist. Mike Quinlan - 815-937-2930; 815-370-1641 (cell)

Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott - 815-936-4695 (office)

Judge Clark Erickson - 815-937-2923 (office); 815-210-5360 (cell)

Judge Ken Leshen - 815-937-2924 (office)

Associate Judge - J. Imani Drew 815-936-5738

Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department

Kankakee

Squad room - 815-933-0408

— Former Mayor Nina Epstein - 815-933-0500 (office); 932-9268 (hm); 278-0599 (cell)

— Former Mayor Donald Green - 693-2268 (cell); 939-2897 (home)

— Former Mayor Russ Johnson - 815-791-9732 (cell)

Attorney Chris Bohlen - 939-1133 or 791-5421

Attorney L. Patrick Power - 295-7197 (cell); 936-3618 (office)

Admin. Adjudication - Kris Schmitz 936-3559

Department of Building & Code Enforcement (former) dir. Jim Banasiak - 815-936-7319 (direct); 815-936-7327 (general); 815-573-2107 (cell)

Planning -

former Cliff Cross, director - 651-4356 or 936-7320; 922-6393 (cell)

Comptroller Elizabeth Kubal - 933-0491

Personnel director James Gordon - 815-933-0504; 693-1408 (cell)

CDA dir. Bill Yohnka - 815-933-0462 or 815-922-1219 (cell)

Clerk Anjanita Dumas - 933-0480

<strong>KANKAKEE FIRE</strong> (815-933-0450)

Fire Chief: Damon Schuldt 815-370-4407

Phil Perkins - 815-671-8027 (cell)

Capt. Mike Casagrande - 815-573-1839 (cell); 933-0479 (work)

Fire Capt. Damon Schuldt - 815-370-4407

Kankakee Firefighters Lodge 653 union - Chris Voss, pres., 815-592-1779 (cell), 802-0573 (home); Jeff Bruno, formers pres. - 815-573-1649 (cell); Joe Benoit, treasurer, 815-953-3538 (cell) 815-929-1569 (home); Nate Boyce, former treasurer - 815-214-8001

(former) Police Chief Mike Kinkade - 693-7943 or 932-8897 (home)

Retired Fire Chief Ron Young - 263-1815 or 933-0452

Retired Deputy Fire Chief Dave Harmon - 933-0460

<strong>KANKAKEE POLICE</strong>

Acting Police Chief Price Dumas - 933-0405

Deputy Chief — Willie Hunt 815-405-7011

Public Information Officer —

Patrol Commander Lt. Donell Austin Office - 815-936-3602; Email- ddaustin@citykankakee-il.gov (NOT Donnell)

KAMEG Chris Kidwell - 815-936-3624

Commander (investigations) Dave Skelly 933-0402 (desk)

Shift commander Robin Passwater 815-405-0151 (cell)

RETIRED: John “Jeter” Gerard -815-693-7939

Sgt. John Raimondo, community services officer - 933-0408

(retired) Sgt. Greg Foster - 815-790-1420

Sgt. Tim Klopp - 815-693-3258

(former) Sgt. Jeff Sais - 815-712-6488

(retired) Sgt. Pops Thomas - 932-7083

Police officer Scott Monferdini, FOP 102 Lodge pres. - 815-530-1177

Patrolman Rich Cox - (former) pres. Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 102 - 815-954-1627

Officer Morgan Golden - 815-671-8226

Retired Sgt. Aurelio Garcia - 815-693-7477

Tracy Monferdini, Office & Professional Employees Local 9 - 592-5267 (cell); 933-0426 (work)

Public Works director Bert Dear - 933-0471; 693-0207 (cell)

Pubic Works assist. dir. - Dennis Doyle - 933-0472

Mike Degard, public works union leader (Teamsters 705) - 708-269-4693

Richard Simms (Simms Engineering), superintendent of Environmental Services - 592-0404

(Former) 7th Ward Ald. Steven Hunter - 815-953-2605 (cell), 933-2605 (home)

Ald. Fred Tetter (D-7) - 815-644-5376 (cell)

Ald. Carl Brown - 815-693-3234

(former ) Ald. JoAnne Schwade - 815-939-9638

Ald. Dennis Baron - 815-932-2819 or 939-7373 (wk)

Ald. Chris Curtis - 815-693-4949 (cell); 815-929-9095 (work)

Ald. Cheryl Jones - 815-932-6919 or 815-614-8230 (cell)

Ald. Stephen Linneman - 937-4004; 922-6571 (cell)

Ald. Larry Osenga - 815-295-5804 (cell); 933-3190 (home)

(former) Ald. Rayleen Harris - 815-933-7908 (home)

Ald. Tyler Tall - 815-214-0134

former 6th Ward Ald. Rich Browne - 815-690-1929 (cell)

Ald. Glenn Davidson - 815-933-6961 or 815-210-2822 (cell)

Ald. Bubba Cox - 815-932-5024; 450-8542 (cell)

Ald. Danita Grant Swanson - 815-935-2270 (work)

Ald. Jim Stokes - 815-401-6530

<strong>KANKAKEE PUBLIC LIBRARY</strong>

Steve Bertrand, library director - 815-939-4564 (work)

Allison Beasley, assist. library dir. - 815-483-8331 (cell)

Cindy Fuerst, former library director - 815- 953-6354

*Mayoral candidates*

J.J. Hollis (Dem.) - 815-295-5347

Tim Schmidt (Rep.) - 815-592-1304 or 935-5008

Nickey Yates (Dem.) - 815-549-2189 (cell) or 815-802-0713.

Robert Ellington-Snipes - 815-802-4130 (wk), 815-768-6552 (cell), 932-0963 (hm)

5th Ward - Dexter Thompson (Dem.) - 312-898-4849 (cell); 939-3744 (home)

6th Ward independent candidate Mike Cobbs - 263-7537 or 939-7537

3rd Ward - Daniel Larsen (Rep.) 815-704-5016 (cell) or 602-565-4017

3rd Ward - Deb Terrill (Rep.) 815-592-2952 (cell) or 937-5436

3rd Ward - Michael James Duval (Ind.) 815-370-2810; 818-917-1861 (cell)

4th Ward - Mike Pitts (Dem.) - 815-955-9966 (cell)

5th Ward - Bruce Wilson (Ind.) 815-937-0181; 937-4432 (work); 644-6444 (cell)

5th Ward - Cassandra Nordyke (Dem.) 815-592-6216 (cell)

1st Ward - Tom Ivy, Sr. (Dem.) 815-929-3786 (his church)

2nd Ward - Diane Boone (Dem.) 815-935-5480

(former) 2nd Ward - Jeff Kinkade (Rep.) 815-935-1103; 955-9439 (cell)

6th Ward - Linda Abel (Dem.) 932-2391; 815-549-5086 (cell)

6th Ward - Mary Archie (Dem.) 815-295-1321 (cell)

6th Ward - Stephen Bauman (Dem.) 815-549-9333 (cell)

2nd Ward - Stacy Gall (Dem.) 815-207-3624 (cell)

2nd Ward - Steve Cantway (Dem.) 932-5432; 815-474-6659 (cell)

2nd Ward - James Taylor Jr. (Dem.) 815-549-8303 (cell)

(former 7th Ward candidate) Pete Martin (Ind.) 815-690-4351

(former 7th Ward candidate) John Edwards (Dem.) 932-4888

Graham Schmidt - 815-592-5906

Allan Hertzberger - 815-922-4067

Kelly Doyle - 815-922-7595

Adam Phillips - 708-257-4330

Cassandra Nordyke - 815-592-6216

(Donated former Shoup property) Cheryl Baber - 815-693-0497

Carole Franke - 815-954-7615

MAYORAL CANDIDATE

Jarman Porter, Dem. - 815-347-4839 (cell)

Dan Sullivan, Republican (DOB 5-27-1973) - 815-405-4043

KAMEG

Thomas Jennings

KAMEG Director

PO Box 320

Bourbonnais, IL 60914

(815) 933-1710 Office

<strong>Kankakee School District</strong>

Barb Wells, school board pres. - 815-671-5958 (cell)

Genevra Walters, superintendent - 815-933-0700

Bill Yohnka 815-922-1219 (cell)

COOK COUNTY

Sheriff: 312-603-4242 (press office)

<strong>Illinois State Police</strong> - Ashkum (Dist. 21)

Commander, Captain Darryl Bogard

Master Sgt. James Poortinga - 815-698-2672.

(Lockport office) Lt. Larry Lindenman - 815-726-6377 ext. 207 (office)

Jayme Bufford (press officer) - 815-698-2332, ext. 324; (815) 351-1420 Cell

Dispatch - 815-698-2615

Sgt. Kenneth Massey (investigations) 815-698-2672 (office main line);

815-698-2332, ext. 604 (direct)

Leanne Duby - 815-698-2672

<strong>U.S. District Court Central Illinois District (Urbana)</strong>

U.S. Attorney

Elly Peirson, assist. U.S. Attorney - 217-373-5875

Sharon Paul, spokeswoman Central Dist. - 217-492-4450; 492-4479 (direct); 217-725-1342 (cell)

Randy Samborn, spokesman Northern Dist. - 312-353-5300

Eugene Miller, U.S. attorney - 217-373-5875

Sharon Paul: 217-492-4479 (desk); 217-725-1342 (cell).

<strong>USPS Postal Inspector PIO</strong>

Julie Kenny (312-983-6045

Illinois State Police spokeswoman

Monique Bond - 312-814-8367

monique_bond@isp.state.il.us

Illinois State Police - Joliet (Dist. 5)

Dispatch - 815-726-6377 ext. 206

<strong>ILLINOIS SUPREME COURT</strong>

Sanchon Corbin Director of Communications

222 North LaSalle Street, 13th Floor

Chicago, Illinois 60601

Telephone (312) 793-2323

Mobile (312) 636-0479

Fax (312) 793-0871

<strong>U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement - Chicago</strong>

Gail Montenegro, public affiairs (Chicago) 312-347-2210

Gail.montenegro@dhs.gov

Lettie Zamarripa, public affairs - 915-231-3489

Customs & Border Protection

202-344-1780

Gov. Rauner

<strong>U.S. Dept. of Treasurer, Chicago</strong>

Kerry Hannigan, spokeswoman for IRS Criminial Investigation - 708-503-7585 (office); 312-617-3750 (cell)

<strong>FDIC</strong>

Public affairs - 202-898-6993

<strong>Federal Bureau of Prisons</strong>

PR - 202-514-6551

<strong>Illinois Department of Corrections</strong>

Spokesman Derek Schnapp - 217-558-0518

<strong>Illinois Assoc. of Chiefs of Police</strong>

Mark Wilkens, office manager - 217-523-3765

Pat O’Connor, pres. - 708-974-5555 (Moraine Valley PD chief)

<strong>Illinois Department of Ag</strong>

217-782-2172

Jeff Squib, spokesman - 217-558-1546

Illinois Department of Public Health

Melanie Arnold, spokeswoman - 217-558-0500

Illinois Department of Labor

Media - 312-814-0093

<strong>Illinois Department of Employment Securities</strong>

Greg Rivara, spokesman - 312-793-9635

<strong>Illinois Department of Revenue</strong>

312-814-3190

217-785-7570

Sue Hofer, spokeswoman - 312-814-8197; 312-497-7559 (cell)

RTA

Jordan Matyhas, assist. dir. - 312-968-9600

Diane Palmer, spokeswoman - 312-913-3282; 312-907-6902 (cell)

Family Focus - summer jobs program

Ellen Hughes - 312-421-5200 ext. 146; 773-699-0471 (cell)

<strong>Kankakee County NAACP</strong>

Theodis Pace, pres. - 953-0939 (cell); 939-8364 (work)

Exit 308 Partners

Darrel Pike - 317-805-1131 or 317-710-6997 (cell)

Connie Licon, sales/marketing - 932-0518

Kankakee County Property Management Assoc.

Cheryle Sackett, pres. - 815-592-1425 (cell); 933-1543 (home)

<strong>Kankakee County Landlords’ Association</strong>

Lance Marczak, president - 815-939-9421 or 815-791-8631 (cell)

<strong>Kankakee County Assoc. of Realtors</strong>

815-937-5551- Connie Legris, exe. officer

Dondi Maricle, president - 815-715-8405 (cell)

Pamela Baron, past president - 815-955-2392 (cell). With Nugent Curtis.

Rhonda Tatom, past president - 939-1255 (office); 815-263-3602 (cell)

Shelly Jankuski, past president - 939-1255 (office); 922-4569 (cell)

Sarah Powers, past president - 815-592-1713 (cell); 802-1543 (office)

<strong>Neighborhood Community Foundation</strong>

Sarasota, Fla., non-profit advocacy Foreclosure prevention agency

Dolly Hiller, spokeswoman - 941-404-4467

Berry McCracken - realtor (Planning Board member)

815-954-7761

Homebuilders Association of Kankakee County

Sally Evans, exe. officer - 815-482-4131

Curwick Construction - Manteno

Jerry Curwick, owner - 815-693-8704

<strong>Illinois Association of Realtors</strong>

Springfield - 217-529-2600

<strong>Kankakee County Hispanic Partnership</strong>

Larry Garcia, president - 815-258-1163

Lupita Sorich, past board president - 815-735-8439 (cell); 815-352-4672 (wk)

Marcia Brown-Medina, board member - 933-7791, ext. 103

Mid American/Dalon (developer of Kohl’s project)

Shawn(?) Daley - 312-795-1235 or 1250 (fax)

K-4 wind farm

Jeff Harris, v.p. - 513-527-4924; 615-653-2140 (cell)

Logan County State’s Attorney

Michael McIntosh, state’s attorney - 217-732-2184

Jonathan Wright, ASA - 217-732-2184

Circuit Clerk - 217-735-2376

ESSEX FIRE

Chief: Austin Vining — 815-365-4588 (station), 815-351-5125 (cell)

Newton County (Ind.) Sheriff

Dispatch - 219-474-5661

<strong>Iroquois County Board</strong>

Chairman

Ron Schroeder - 815-428-7369 (hm); 815-383-7566 (cell)

State’s Attorney Jim Devine - 815-432-6980

Judge Gordon Lustfeldt - 815-432-6965

Coroner Bill Cheatum - 815-867-7432 (cell); 432-6954 (office)

Highway Dept. - Joel Moore, engineer - 815-432-4936

<strong>Clifton</strong>

Village Hall - 815-694-2273

Mayor Jan Meier O’Connell - 815-694-2492 (home); 815-922-3613 (cell)

<strong>Central School District</strong>

Superintendent Tonya Evans - 815-694-2231

H.S. Principal Marty Felesena - 815-694-2321

<strong>Herscher School District</strong>

Superintendent Rich Decman - 426-2162 (work);

George McKenna, H.S. principal - 815-426-2103

Marcie Meents-Kolberg, board president - 937-4176 (home); 937-1997 (work)

Board members - David Ruder - 426-6418; David Emling - 426-6329; Mike Bland - 939-6181 (work); Patrick Daly

<strong>Herscher</strong>

Ray Schneider, mayor - 815-426-6647 (home); 815-439-6084 (work)

John Branz, trustee - 815-426-6183

Police Chief: Chad Scanlon - 815-426-2131

Fire Chief Alan Ramsey - 815-426-2143 ext. 201; 815-651-7271 (cell)

John Fulton - U.S. Army Vietnam vet

426-6497 (home); 351-6497 (cell)

<strong>River Valley Metro Mass Transit</strong>

Rob Hoffmann, managing dir. - 815-712-1751 (cell) or 937-4287

<strong>Gilman Fire Department</strong>

Chief: Larry Walsh 815-383-5360

<strong>Greater Kankakee Airport</strong>

Jeff Korner, manager 939-1422;

(former manager) Blair Wilson, manager - (217) 621-3004 (cell)

Bob Glade, board chairman - 815-508-2966

<strong>Skydive Greater</strong>

Brad Vancina, owner - 815-715-2045 (cell)

<strong>Kankakee County Health Dept.</strong>

Bonnie Schaafsma - 815-802-9392 or 815-955-5432 (cell)

John Bevis, environmental health -

Cell Phone: 815-955-5433

Office Phone: 815-802-9394

<strong>Kankakee County Coalition Against Sexual Assault</strong>

Marcie Sheridan, exe. dir. - 932-7273

<strong>KCTC</strong>

Steve Mitchell, pres./CEO - 932-4022 (work); 815-530-0711 (cell)

<strong>Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau</strong>

Larry Williams, exe. director - 815-935-7390 (office); 815-953-4600 (cell)

Greg Leutloff, board chairman - 815-592-7502 (cell)

<strong>Kankakee County Museum</strong>

Connie Licon, acting exe. dir. - 932-5279

Kankakee County Farm Bureau

Chad Miller, dir. -- 932-7471; 815-685-7471 (cell)

<strong>Kankakee County Republican Party Chairman</strong>

Wanda Cantrell, chairman - 815-933-4524 (home); 815-370-9411 (cell)

Karl Kruse, former GOP party chairman - 815-386-9664 (cell)

Larry Mackin (if Kruse can’t be found) - 815-953-1991 (cell)

former chairman, Erik Rayman - 815-549-1464

ex-chairman, Darrel Smith - 815-931-2028 (cell) or 815-802-7144

<strong>Kankakee County Democratic Party Chairman</strong>

Chairman, John Willard - 815-954-4838

former chairman, Don St. Germaine -815-426-2822 (hm) or 815-354-2822 (cell)

Tea Party - Kankakee County

Andrea Taylor, coordinator - 815-933-7747

Tea Pary - Iroquois County

Barbara Offill, coordinator - 815-471-2761

<strong>Will County Democratic Party Chairman</strong>

Dennis Grosskopf - 815-690-1677

<strong>Aroma Park</strong>

Mayor Linda Fowler - 791-5510 (cell)

— former mayor Duane Dykstra - 937-1212 (cell) 815 791-5510

— former Mayor Norm Grimsley - 815-791-5510

Public Works dir. Mike Ingalls - 815-791-0070

Police Chief Henry David - 937-1240, x 107

<strong>Momence</strong>

Mayor: Chuck Steele

Former mayor: Mick Porter - 815-592-4270 (cell); 472-2063 (home); Momence Jr. H.S. teacher

City Hall - 472-2001

Fire Chief Monty Buchanan - 472-4525 (station) or 472-3312 (home); 815-592-4805 (cell)

Police Chief: Brian Bucato

Former chief (now chief in Somerton, Ariz.) Jeff Cavender - 815-953-9137 (cell); 472-2021 (general), 815-472-2731 (office)

Fire Chief James Spoon - 815- 592-3197 (cell)

Police Lt. Steve Cromwell - 815-263-9171 (cell); 472-2021 (office)

<strong>Momence School Dist.</strong>

Gary Miller, superintendent - 815-592-2650 (cell); 472-3501 (office)

James Bond collector

Doug Redenius, v.p., Ian Fleming Foundation - 815-472-3002 (home); 815-382-4007 (cell).

<strong>Grant Park</strong>

J.R. Meyer, (former) village president - 815-791-7523 (cell)

Police Chief Carl Frey - 815-465-2151; 708-906-1464 (cell)

<strong>St. Anne</strong>

Dave O’Connell, mayor - 815-573-3356 (cell)

Police Chief Steve Abrassart - 427-8126

<strong>Economic Alliance of Kankakee County</strong>

Mike Van Mill, pres./CEO - 815-935-1177 or 815-530-3186 (cell)

Lisa Wogan, dir. of marketing & business attraction - 815-355-4159 (cell)

<strong>Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce</strong>

Office - 815-351-9068

Ashley Paluzzi, assist. - 815-351-9068

Meggin Wilson, assist. - 708-257-2488 (cell)

Matt McBurnie, chairman - 815-922-9182 (cell); 815-933-7799 (work)

Mike O’Brien, (former and 1st chairman) - 815-739-2198 (cell); 815-352-4652 (office)

Bill Barnes, (former exe. dir.) - 815-370-9142

Matt Olszewski, (former) president - 815-405-4950 (cell)

Bill Yohnka, former executive director of Kankakee chamber - 815-933-0462 / (815) 922-1219 (cell)

Bradley-Chamber of Commerce

* Organization no longer exists*

Jaclyn Dugan, exe. dir. - 815-932-2222 or 815-263-1929 (cell)

Michael Shimkus, chairman - 932-4010 (work, owner of Sweet Street)

Kankakee Regional Chamber of Commerce - no longer exists

David Hinderliter, exe. dir. - 815-933-7721 or 953-7721 (cell)

Anthony Hipp, chairman - 815-929-6504 (work); 704-998-1893 (cell)

<strong>Illinois Chamber of Commerce</strong>

Doug Whitley - 312-983-7100

<strong>Workforce Board of Grundy, Kankakee and Livingston counties</strong>

Ladonna Russell, exe. dir. - 815-935-0074

<strong>Champaign Consortium</strong> (its the Workforce Board of Champaign, Iroquois, Ford and Piatt counties)

Al Anderson, exe. dir. - 217-278-5700 ext. 266

Rick Krandel, - ext 232

<strong>Workforce Investment Board of Will County</strong>

Pat Fera, dir. - 815-727-5670

For the Good of Illinois - (political advocacy nonprofit)

Adam Andrzejewski, founder - 312-320-1867 (cell) (formerly of Herscher)

Illinois Manufacturers Association

Greg Baise, pres. - 217-522-1240 ext. 2101

Kimberly McNamara - ext. 2109

Nucor Steel - Bourbonnais

Leon Topalian, general manager - 815-939-5518

Peggy Hutnick, controller - 815-939-5517

<strong>Kankakee & Iroquois Building Trades Council Local 176</strong>

Steve Magruder - 815-939-9822 or 935-5533; 815-791-9647 (cell)

Illinois Retail Merchants Assoc.

Peter Gill, spokesman - 312-726-4600 x. 13 (Chicago office)

National Retail Federation

Kathy Grannis, spokeswoman - 202-783-7971

Jerry Kuntz

815-602-8511

<strong>AAA Chicago Motor Club</strong>

Beth Mosher, spokesperson - 630-328-7234 or 630-327-8888 (cell)

Nicole Niemi - 630-328-7237 or 630-364-6989 (cell)

<strong>Illinois Attorney General’s office</strong>

Natalie Bauer, Chicago press office - 312-814-4947; 312-636-5691 (cell)

Robyn Ziegler, Chicago press office - 312-814-3118

Scott Mulford, Springfield press office - 217-524-4173, 217-836-7581 (cell)

email addresses: rziegler@atg.state.il.us and smulford@atg.state.il.us

Illinois State Board of Elections

Springfield - 217-782-4141

Chicago - 312-814-6440

<strong>Illinois State Board of Education</strong>

Mary Ann Fergus, spokeswoman - 312-814-1614 (office); 312-350-9154 (cell)

Springfield - 217-782-2221 (general number)

Academy for Urban School Leadership (AUSL)

Tim Cawley, spokesman - 773-534-0299

<strong>Northern Illinois Food Bank</strong>

Donna Lake, senior manager/media relations - 630-443-6910

Illinois Hunger Coalition

Diane Doherty, exe. dir. - 312-629-9580 (work); 773-896-6269 (cell)

<strong>Diocese of Joliet</strong>

Bishop Daniel Conlon - 815-722-6606

Catholic Schools Office, Rev. John Belmonte - 815-838-2181

Communications, Ed Flavin - 722-6606; 630-903-0142 (cell)

Hispanic Ministry, Miguel Moreno - 815-834-4037

Divine Worship, Sister Sharon Marie Stola - 815-834-4010

Respect for Life, Alexandra Fedosenko - 815-834-4036

7 counties - Kankakee, Iroquois, Ford, Grundy, Will, Kendall, DuPage

Peotone Chamber of Commerce

708-258-9450

Kim Gromala, sec. - 630-750-2121

Manpower

Beth Brosseau, director - 815-939-7070

<strong>Dwight</strong>

Administrator Kevin McNamara - 815-584-3077 (office); 815-343-7144 (cell)

Mayor Bill Wilkey - 815-252-7597 (cell) (all-purpose info on Dwight -- he runs the barber shop)

Greater Livingston County EDC

Larry Vaupel, CEO - 815-842-2900 (office); 815-919-9190 (cell)

Meyer Construction

Adam Meyer, owner - 815-295-7833

office, Helen Lundmark - 939-7163

Majestic

815-602-8555

Toni Hassett - 708-205-1006

Brenda Zuccollo - 815-735-9012

Whatever - bar (former Plush)

360 S. East Ave., Kankakee

Mike Zuccollo, owner - 815-735-5949

Heritage Development & Construction

Joe Franco - 932-0151 or 351-3535 (cell)

Joe Perry, pres./CEO Perry Group

815-405-4900 (cell)

815-933-2554

Tony Perry - 936-7356 (home); 922-9593 (cell)

Bennett Commercial

Jeff Bennett - 922-6505

MJP Development

Mike Pinski - 405-6443

Michele Pinski - 405-5392

Rick Jones Construction

Rick Jones, owner - 815-693-0031 (cell) or 939-7582

Alps Development of Monee

Jim Paul, 708-534-2734

Speckman Realty

Peter Grant - 815-405-8610

Lisa Sanford - 815-922-6924 (cell)

HomeStar Bank

Pat Martin, president - 815-468-2366 (office); 815-693-2877 (cell)

Michael O’Brien, exe. vp/chief managing officer for Kankakee County - 815-352-4676 or 815-739-2198 (cell)

Peoples Bank

Jeff Hammes, pres. - 815-936-7600; 936-7613 (desk); 954-0039 (cell)

Municipal Trust & Savings Bank

Cathy Boicken, president - 815-935-8000; 935-0361 (desk)

Tom Volini, owner Town & Country Utilities Inc.

708-267-4453 (cell)

219-980-1566

Attorney George Mueller - 815-433-4705 or 630-235-0606 (cell)

Peotone Village Board

Mayor Rich Duran -708-258-3627 (home) or 708-258-3279 (office); 708-334-3627 (cell)

Administrator George Gray - 708-258-3279

Trustees - Mike Jones 708-258-3556/708-258-0007 (work), Dan Liberatore, Laura Eckman, Richard Reichert, Chris Russell and Jerry Wicker

Attorney Terry Barnicly - 312-984-6400

Engineer Cortney Koning - 815-412-2703/815-806-0300 (cell)

Police Chief Bill Mort - 708-259-4767

Fire Chief Bill Schrieber - 708-258-6884

Deputy Fire Chief Bruce Boyle (cell) (815) 600-1295

Peotone Park Board

Barbara Schultz, director - 815-671-2620 (cell)

President Pete Slazyk - 708-258-3402 (home) or 708-821-5640 (cell)

Dave Fazio - 708-774-7074 (cell) or 708-258-6829 (home)/708-258-3283 (work)

Geraldine Pierce - 708-258-6846

Phil Hudson, board sec. - 708-256-6159 (cell)

William Karczewski - 708-258-6058

Adam Baumgartner - Peotone businessman

708-372-0877 (cell); 815-468-6520 (office)

adam@baumgartnersinc.com

Beecher

Bob Barber, admin. - 708-946-2261

Crete

Michael Einhorn, village pres. - 708-672-5431

Tom Durkin, village admin. - 708-672-5479

Wilmington

Tony Graff, city admin. - 815-476-2175 ext. 232

Channahon

Joe Cook, mayor - 815-302-4650

village hall - 815-467-6644

Tiffany Buckner

815-839-6528 (cell)

wife of murder victim Joe "Buck"

S.T.A.N.D. - anti 3rd airport group

George Ochsenfeld, pres. - 708-534-7319

Judy Ogalla, v.p.- 708-710-3701 (cell); 708-258-3702 (home)

Rosalind Willy - 708-946-2136

Jim Verduin - 708-596-0008 (wk) or 708-946-3633; 708-996-0008 (cell)

No Illiana 4 Us

Virgina Hamann, pres. - 708-516-4765 (cell)

OUTRAGE

Darrel Bruck Jr., exe. dir. - 815-933-9696 (home); 815-258-2758 (cell)

Bult Field - Monee privately owned airport

Jim Bult, owner - 708-534-8482 or 708-243-9817

<strong>IDOT</strong>

Spokesman Josh Kauffman - 217-558-0517; 217-836-7870 (cell); 217-557-0415; 217-299-6432 (cell)

Spokesman Guy Tridgell - 312-814-4693; 312-519-2239 (cell)

Spokesman Mike Claffey - 312-814-3198

Spokeswoman Jae Miller - 312-814-4693

Aeronautics dept. Susan Shea 217-785-8515

Illiana Corridor task force - Steve Schilke, bureau of programming, 847-705-4125

Will County bureau - 847-705-4000

Ottawa office - 815-434-6131

Ted Fultz, Ottawa, location and environmental studies engineer - 815-434-8469

Springfield - 217-782-7820

Deputy Dir. of Highways - Diane O’Keefe 847-705-4110

Bureau of Railroads - George Weber, 312-793-4222

<strong>Canadian National railroad</strong>

Jim Kvedaras, senior manager U.S. public/gov’t affairs - 708-332-3508

Amtrak

Mark Magliari, spokesman - 312-880-5390

Michael Franke, assist. vp, state/commuter partnerships - 312-880-5300

Norfolk-Southern RR

434-645-6301 or 610-567-3377 or 877-201-4265

<strong>Illinois EPA</strong>

Lisa Bonnett, director - 217-782-9540

Spokesman Kim Biggs - 217-558-1536; 217-725-0589 (cell) (new cell: 217-299-7129)

ABC Disposal

Joe Deno, owner/pres. - 815-592-0222

Kankakee Valley Construction

Mark Kraetzer, v.p. of operations - 815-937-8700

K-Five Construction Co.

Jennifer Krug McNaughton, vice president - 630-257-5600

Gallagher Asphalt Corp.

Patrick Gallagher, vice president - 708-877-7160 ext. 206 (office); 312-259-2970 (cell)

Illinois Dept. Natural Resources

Chris Young, spokesman - 217-557-1240 (office); 217-993-1650 (cell)

Chris McCloud, spokesman - 217-782-6302

Tom Dilello, grants - 217-782-5721

<strong>Illinois Department of Human Services</strong>

217-557-1601

Spokeswoman Marielle Sainvilus 312-814-8199 or 312-590-1984 (cell)

Former spokesman Tom Greene - 217-558-1538 or 217-725-8063

Chicago office - 312-814-0908

<strong>Kankakee County Community Services Inc.</strong>

Vincent Clark, exe. dir. - 815-933-7883 ext. 239; 815-768-6460 (cell)

Will County Center for Community Concerns

Kris White, exe. dir. - 815-722-0722

Illinois Municipal League

Larry Frang, exe. dir. - 217-525-1220

Illinois Assoc. of Park Districts

Pete Murphy, pres./CEO

Bobbie Jo Hill, p.r. dir. - 217-523-4554

National Conference of State Legislatures

202-624-6500 - Washington, D.C.

303-364-7700 - Denver

Metropolitian Mayors Caucus

David Bennett, exe. dir. - 312-201-4505

National League of Cities

Gregory Minchak, spokesman - 202-626-3000

U.S. Conference of Mayors

202-293-7330

Center for Budget & Policy Priorities

202-408-1080

Metropolitan Planning Council (Chicago)

Peter Skosey, exec. v.p. - 312-401-8051 (cell); 312-863-6012 (office)

<strong>ACLU</strong>

312-201-5010 or 312-851-2832

<strong>University of Illinois</strong>

PR- 217-333-5010

Don Fullerton, economics professor - 512-750-6012 (cell) or 217-244-3621

Brian Gaines, political science - 217-333-4367

Geoff Hewings, economist - 217-333-4740; 312-320-3460

Dr. Fred Giertz, economist

Institute of Gov’t & Public Affairs - 217-333-3340; Robert F. Rich, dir.

Jim Paul, assist. dir. of Gov’t & Public Affairs - 217-244-6762; 217-369-3220 (cell)

Ariel Avgar, prof of labor employment relations - 217-333-4729

John Kindt, prof of biz administration and video gambling expert - 217-333-6018

Eastern Illinois University

David Boggs, business professor - 217-581-8594 (office); 217-218-9374 (cell)

University of Illinois at Chicago

Mike Pagano, urban planning and public affairs professor - 312-355-4681

Dick Simpson, political science chair - 312-413-3780

Janet Smith and Yittayih Zelalem - co-directors of the Voorhees Center for Neighborhood & Community Improvement - 312-996-5083

Joe Persky, urban economist - 312-996-2687

Nik Theodore, director, Center for Urban Economic Development - 312-996-8378

Matthew Hall, sociologist - 312-355-4003

<strong>Congress representatives</strong>

• Robin Kelly (D-Chicago) - Kayce Ataiyero, dir. of communication, 202-225-0773 or 202-384-5987; Mary Paleologos, district press sec., 708-679-0078

• (former) Jesse Jackson Jr. (D-Chicago) 708-798-6000; 202-445-1481 (cell); DOB March 11, 1965

Jackson’s spokesman - Rick Bryant, also exe. dir. of ALNAC - 312-505-6001 (cell)

• (Retired) Tim Johnson (R-Urbana) 15th Congressional Dist. 217-403-4690; 202-225-2371. Johnson spokesman - Phil Bloomer - 217-840-1716 (cell)

• Adam Kinzinger, 16th Congressional Dist. (R-Channahon) - 309-287-6938 (cell); DOB - Feb. 27, 1978; Zach Hunter, media contact (202) 450-0365 (cell); 202-225-3635. Former media contact is Brooke Hougesen (202) 225-3635 (cell); 773-425-6205 (cell)

• (former) Don Manzullo - 16th Congressional District (R-Egan); spokesman Rich Carter, 815-701-6432 (cell); 815-353-1991 (cell); 815-394-1992 (office)

Candidates:

David McAloon - 630-531-1330 (cell)

Henry Meers - 815-931-4880

Wanda Rohl, Dem. running against Kinzinger for 16th Dist. (2012)- 815-263-1288 (cell)

U.S. Senators

Dick Durbin, Dem.

Spokeswoman Christina Mulka - 202-224-2152 (general); 202-557-8419 (cell); 202-228-5643 (office).

Chicago office - John Normoyle, spokesman - 312-353-4178; 312-833-0931 (cell)

Roland Burris, Dem. - 202-224-2854; 312-886-3506

Spokeswoman Audrey Till

<strong>U.S. Census</strong>

Muriel Jackson, media relations - 312-454-2779

Mark Hodges, worker recruiter - 217-239-1243

State Reps

Kate Cloonen (D-Kankakee) - 815-693-3167 (cell) 79th House District

State Sen. Sue Rezin - (R-Morris) 815-236-4644 (cell); 217-782-3840 (Springfield); 815-220-8720 (district)

State Sen. Toi Hutchinson - (D-Olympia Fields) Dist. 40 - 217-782-7419 (Springfield); 708-756-0882 (Chicago Heights); (708) 359-7894 (cell)

Former State Reps

Phil Novak - 815-370-1996

Careen Gordon - 815-343-9965

Lisa Dugan - 815-953-9754 (cell) Sept. 20, 1955 (DOB)

Kankakee & Iroquois Building Trades Council

Steve Magruder - 815-939-9822 or 935-5533; 815-791-9647 (cell)

Bourbonnais 1995 triple-murder contacts

Sam Evans - 618-240-1126 (cell)

Jacalyn Arnold - 812-477-2986

<strong>Friendship Festival</strong>

Bob Steinke, chairman - 815-370-9752

Bourbonnais Village Board

Village Hall - 815-937-3570

Mayor Paul Schore - 815-260-1447 (cell); 815-671-9545 (cell)

Administrator Mike Van Mill

Community & Economic Development Director - Laurie Cyr - 815-802-5323; 815-216-1901 (cell)

Code enforcement director - John Sutherland

Attorney Pat Dunn - 815-933-6637

Police Chief Jim Phelps - 815-937-3577

(former) Police Chief Joe Beard

Public Works director Mike Chamness - 815-937-0817; 815-214-0158 (cell)

Trustees: Wayne Baranowski 953-8657 (cell), Gary Residori 937-0524, Vera Amiano, Bruce Greenlee 592-0527 or 939-1588, Scott Byrne 939-2603

<strong>Bradley Village</strong>

Mayor Bruce Adams - 932-2125 (office), 450-7186 (cell); 932-4417 (home)

Gail Schultz, mayoral assistant

Kim Dickens, village administrator -

Gael Kent former mayor) - 815-935-5617 (home); 953-5618 (cell)

Clerk Mike LaGesse - 815-932-4050

Treasurer Mark Pries - 936-5100

Village attorney

Streets & Alley director

Jim Bessler - 933-3715

Engineer - Mike Gingerich - 939-4921

Building Standards/Utilities - Nick Weinert - 933-5008

Fire Chief Jim Travis - 936-5135

Former Police Chief Steve Coy - 936-5121 or 815-955-9571 (cell)

- Det. Robert Gray - 815-936-5119

- Adrian Provost - 815-715-1753

Summer program coordinator - Mary Sparacio - 815-922-6092 (cell)

Planning Board - Mike Smith - 815-955-7586

Trustees: Eric Cyr - 815-341-3655; Mike Stump - 922-2014 (cell), 932-6180 (home); George Golwitzer, 933-5776; Lori Gadbois, 815-530-8228 (cell); Jerry Balthazor, 932-1178, (815) 953-7092 (cell); Bob Redmond - 815-370-6857 (cell)

Cyr email — emcyr1@gmail.com

Weaver email — weaver0724@yahoo.com

Stump email — miketina4@comcast.net

Redmond email —

Bourbonnais Twp. Fire Department

Ed St. Louis, chief - 693-2683 (cell)

<strong>United Disposal (former Bradley waste hauler)</strong>

Mike Watson, owner - 933-0017 (office); 815-405-4611 (cell)

<strong>Bradley Elem. schools</strong>

Scott Goselin, superintendent - 815-933-3371; 815-278-0225 (cell)

Kirt Hendrick, assist. super - 933-3371; 815-278-0230 (cell)

Rob Rodewald, PR - 815-278-2069 (cell)

Tamara Dotson, dir. of finance

Tricia Nagel, dir. of curriculum

Board members: Terrie Golwitzer, pres. 878-5776 (cell), 933-5776 (home); Janna Baasch, 815-295-3786 (cell); Phil Trudeau 630-244-7595 (cell); Mark Hasemeyer, sec.; Tim Hendrickson 815-263-4955 (cell), 939-4955 (home); Justin Caldwell, v.p.

Doug Bright, JH2B Architects - 933-8073

PTO president, Donna Harris - aide at Bradley East as well

Sue Williams, president Bradley Elem. Education Assoc. - 933-221

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

Jodie DePatis, director - 932-6245

<strong>Kankakee County United Way</strong>

Director

Nick Allen, dir. - 815-260-9028 (cell)

Bourbonnais Twp. Park District

Hollice Clark, exe. dir. - 815-802-2910 (cell); 933-9905 (office)

Wayne Delabre, pres. - 815-932-2377

Kankakee Valley Park District

Exe. Dir. Dana Hietz

former executive director, Roy Collins - 815-953-3601 (cell); 939-1311 (office)

former exe. Dir. Jim Romanek - 815-530-2102 (cell)

Kati Vaugh, dir. of rec./interim GM of ice rink

former GM of ice rink - Scott Bragdon - 815-560-1045 (cell), now a hockey coach at E. Carolina Univ.

Kara Moss, Splash Valley aquatics manager - 939-1311 x 909; 847-372-3444 (cell)

Board President Alfred Hollis; v.p. Matt Mullady; Jess Gathing, treas., 815-592-4762; Bill Spriggs; Dave Skelly, commissioner. 815-693-7938 cell

Attorney John Coghlan - 933-6681 (work), 312-550-1083 (cell)

Renee Chavez, superintendent of recreation

<strong>BBCHS</strong>

Superintendent Scott Wakeley - 815-937-3701; 815-970-4459 (cell)

<strong>Limestone Twp. Fire</strong>

Chief Mike Whalen - 815-932-4664

<strong>Manteno</strong>

Mayor Tim Nugent - 815-929-4800

Administrator Bernie Thompson - 815-929-4842. cell 815 693-0927. Thompson also police chief

Police general: 815-929-4801

Retired Police Lt. Joel Whalen - 815-671-1042 (cell); 815-929-4811 (office)

Fire Chief Scott O’Brien - 468-6619 or 468-7100, cell — 815.953.7033

Public Works, Brian O’Keefe - 929-4802

<strong>Sun River Terrace</strong>

Mayor ?????

Ralph Bailey, mayor - 815-999-2279 (cell)

Shirley Byrd, admin. assist. and former mayor - 815-937-1308

Manteno Ford

Ed Brooks, owner/GM - 815-545-7650 (cell); 468-6566 (office)

Manhattan

Mayor Bill Borgo - 815-216-0216

Twp. Fire Chief Jack Fitzgerald - 815-405-8597/478-3197

Village Hall - 815-478-3483

Monee

Mayor Tim O’Donnell - 708-534-0886 or 708-534-8301

Joliet

City manager Tom Thanas - 815-724-3720

Will County

Executive Larry Walsh - 815-774-7490 or 815-651-6848 (cell)

Chief of Staff for Executive Office, Nick Palmer - 774-7488 or 815-530-6095 (cell)

Communication Director Roxanne Geraci-Militello - 815-740-8376

Finance Dir. Paul Rafac - 740-8399

Sheriff Paul Kaupas - 815-693-1620 (cell) or 727-8895

Sheriff spokesman Ken Kaupus - 815-302-7980

County Engineer Bruce Gould - 727-8476

Auditor Steve Weber - 815-740-4609

Aviation Planning/Policy Coordinator Jamy Lyne - 815-774-6358

Health Dept. ED John Cicero, 815-727-8485

- Health Dept. spokesman, Vic Reato - 815-727-5088; 815-405-0877 (cell)

State’s Attorney spokesman Chuck Pelkie, 815-530-7110 or 815-727-8789 (office), 815-600-4305 (personal cell)

State’s Attorney - Jim Glasgow 815-727-8453

Coroner Patrick O’Neil - 815-727-8455

- Chief Deputy Coroner Bob Brenczewski

Circuit Clerk Pam McGuire - 815-727-8592

Chief Judge Stephen White - 815-727-8540

County Clerk Nancy Schultz Voots - 815-740-4615

BOARD MEMBERS

Board Chair Jim Moustis - 815-405-3771 or 815-469-3318 (home)

Don Gould (Dist. 6) - 815-955-2520

Sharono May (Dist. 6) - 815-467-9050/815-922-5688 (cell)

Deb Rozak (Dist. 6) - 815-791-1532 (cell)

Robert Howard (Dist. 1) - 708-846-3688 (home)

Cory Singer (Dist. 1) - 815-685-2100 (cell)

Katrina Deutsche (Dist. 1) - 708-672-5614 (home); 708-214-5677 (cell)

Will County Center for Economic Development

John Greuling, pres. and CEO, 815-774-6060 or 922-1814

Bob Herrick, VP Gov’t affairs, 774-6065 or 815-347-5438

Will County Forest Preserve

Exe. Dir. Marcella DeMauro - 815-722-5985

Spokesman Bruce Hodgdon - 722-5370 or 815-545-3153 (cell)

Will County Farm Bureau

Mark Schneidewind, manager, 815-727-4811

<strong>Iroquois County</strong>

State’s Attorney Jim Devine - 815-432-6980

Coroner Bill Cheatum - 815-867-7432 (cell); 432-6954 (office)

Circuit Clerk - 815-432-6950

<strong>Iroquois Development Assoc.</strong>

Ken Barragree, exe. dir. - 815-432-0072 cell 815-383-4984

<strong>Watseka</strong>

School Superintendent xxxxxxxx - 815-432-6888 (office)

Mayor: John Allhands

former mayor Bob Harwood - 815-432-2711

— former Mayor John Weidert - 815-471-6218 (cell)

Police Chief Jeremy Douglas - 815-471-1312(cell); 432-6822 (office)

Lt. Josh King

Code officer Joel Nasers - 815-471-1323 (cell)

Public Works, Marvin DeLahr - 815-432-2930

Fire Chief

former chief, Dave Mayotte - 815-432-3848; 815-471-1322 (cell)

Beaverville Fire

Jason Brammer, chief - 815-370-4040 (cell)

Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce

Amanda Hibbs, exe. dir. - 815-432-2416

CenterPoint

Neil Doyle - 630-586-8000

Exelon Nuclear

Thomas O’Neill, VP licensing & regulatory affairs - 630-657-3770

Neal Miller, site communications manager, 815-417-3184 or 630-512-2938

Craig Nesbet, spokesman - 630-657-4208

Cognis Corp. - Kankakee

Plant manager Joe Boroden - 815-932-6751

Spokesperson Kathy Bollmer (in Cincinnati) - 513-482-3016 or 800-254-1029

Bunge - Bradley

Scott Springer, plant manager - 933-0600 ext. 3538

Spokeswoman Deb Sidel (St. Louis corporate) - 314-292-2000

CSL Behring

Steve Marlow, GM of Bradley plant - 815-935-3100

(former plant GM) Wally Casey

Maureen Powell, spokesperson - 932-6771

Spokesperson for CSL Biotherapies Sheila Burke - 484-919-2618 (cell)

Chris Florentz, spokesman - 610-878-4316 (office); 484-238-8509 (cell)

Armstrong World Industries

James Vander Weide, plant manager - 815-939-5495; 953-3007 (cell)

Valspar

Leah Christakes, plant manager - 815-936-7821 (work)

(former) Amy Dierdorff, plant manager - 815-931-9253 (cell)

BASF - Kankakee

Judy Brinkman, plant manager - 815-939-6125; 979-236-9256 (cell)

Flanders-Precisionaire - Momence

Donna Osteen, plant manager - 815-472-4230, x 36036; 727-331-7473 (cell)

IKO Roofing

Dan Lindahl, plant manager - 815-936-9600

J.D. Power & Associates

Jeff Schuster, exe. dir. automotive sales forecasting - 248-312-4136 (office); 248-267-6800 (general)

U.S. Attorney

Elly Peirson, assist. U.S. Attorney - 217-373-5875

Sharon Paul, spokeswoman Central Dist. - 217-492-4450; 492-4479 (direct)

Randy Samborn, spokesman Northern Dist. - 312-353-5300

Eugene Miller, U.S. attorney - 217-373-5875

FBI

Urbana - 217-352-0411 (covers Kankakee County)

Springfield - Supervisory Special Agent Marshall Stone, 217-522-9675

Media rep Brad Ware - 217-306-1401; 217-306-1401 (cell)

Chicago - 312-421-6700

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF)

Tom Ahern, spokesman - 312-846-7228 (desk); 312-735-0675 (cell)

U.S. Marshal Service

Illinois Central Dist. - 217-492-4430

Illinois Northern Dist. - 312-353-5290

PR - 202-307-9065

IRS

Kerry Hannigan, special agent criminal investigation - 708-503-7585 (office); 312-617-3750 (cell)

Criminal law help

Daniel Coyne, Kent College, clinical professor of law - 312-906-5077

Lori Andrews, Kent College, - 312-906-5076

Chicago Alliance Against Sexual Explotation

Lynne Johnson, advocacy director - 773-244-2230 x. 5

National Weather Service

Chicago - 815-834-1435

U.S. Attorney’s office

Springfield - 217-492-4521

OAK Orthopedics

Brent Wright, CEO - 815-352-9526

Riverside Medical Center

Carl Maronich, dir. of marketing and P.R. - 815-928-6279 or 815-922-8395 (cell); pager 815-279-4093

Judy Pretto, manager of marketing and p.r. 815 534 0521 (cell)

Judy, P.R. - 935-7256 ext. 6764 or 815 341 7112 (cell)

Phil Kambic, president - 935-7549

Provena St. Mary’s Hospital

Chris Zurales, marketing coordinator - 815-937-2480

Merger P.R. - Lisa Lagger - 708-478-6356

CEO Amy LaFine

Iroquois Memorial Hospital - Watseka

Terri Fanning, spokeswoman - 815-432-7712 (office); 815-432-5841 (cell)

Nicor Gas

Bernard Anderson, spokesman, 309-686-5393 (pager) or 309-828-5002, ext. 244. or 309-261-4155 (cell)

ComEd

312-394-3500

AT&T

media - 847-248-5002; 800-257-0902 (general)

Amy Grundman, corporate communications - 312-751-3518

Aqua Illinois

Sherry Gessner - 815-791-7159

Melissa Kahoun, area manager - 815-614-2032 (office); 815-790-7426 (cell)

Kevin Culver, compliance manager, 815-614-2057 (office)

Craig Blanchette, vp/manager for entire Aqua Illinois system - 791-7129 (cell); 815-614-2030 (office)

Tyson Engineering

Dave Tyson 932-7406; 815-791-2508 (cell)

Kroger Grocery

John Elliott, spokesman, 317-579-8222

Berkots Grocery

Jessica Cohea, spokeswoman - 815-600-3861

County West Market (Herscher grocery store)

Kulvir Singh, owner - 815-686-9046 (Piper City store); 217-379-1264 (cell)

Save-A-Lot grocery store

Shanna Coburn, store manager - 815-263-1882 (cell)

314-592-9100 - corporate office

Chon Tomlin, spokeswoman - 314-592-9506 (office); 314-258-7369 (cell)

Joliet Junior College

Kelly Rohder, PR, 815-280-2915

Diversity/recruitment manager Todd Byrd - 815-280-2427

Kankakee Community College

John Avendano, pres., 815-802-8110; 815-450-8303 (cell)

Lou Mansfield, business instructor - 815-802-8656

Frank Fischer, criminal justice and law enforcement - 802-8856

Don Kufner, criminal justice - 815-483-6601

Ken Crite, coordinator, Ill. Small Biz Development Center - 815-802-8222

Mary Jo Martyn, assist. dir., workforce board - 802-8964

Kari Sargeant, dir. of marketing & public info - 815-802-8256; 815-549-1385 (cell)

Ellen Skelly, PR - 815-802-8279

Board member - Bill Orr 815-867-0163 (cell)

Olivet Nazarene Univ.

President John Bowling - 939-5221

Doug Perry, v.p. finance - 939-5240

Don Daake, professor of business - 939-5137 or 954-5219 (cell)

Ed Piatt, business teacher - 312-636-0739 (cell)

Lauren Beatty

Public Relations Specialist

lbeatty@olivet.edu 815.928.5403

Laura Warfel, PR - 815-928-5403

Margaret Thompson, PR - 815-928-5679

Gary Griffin, University Relations director - 815-954-5296 (cell) or 815-939-5296 (office)

David Pickering, dir. of biz services - 939-5161

David Claborn, associate prof. political science - 939-5194 (office); 933-4199 (home); 815-295-0098 (cell)

Paul Koch, economics professor - 939-5100

Brian Woodworth, criminal justice associate prof - 810-814-2709 (cell)

Governors State University

Eric Matanyi, PR - 708-534-4044

Lindsay Gladstone, PR - 708-534-7090

Chip Coldren, criminal justice chair - 708-534-4390

Susan Gaffney, business and public administration - 773-732-4335

Shapiro Developmental Center

Gary Ciaccio, AFSME Local 29 pres. - 953-7547

AFSCME Council 31

Jeff Dexter, council rep - 815-450-1037 (cell)

Youth for Christ

Rick Selk, exe. dir. - 815-735-4011 (cell) or 815-935-2020 ext 31

The Salvation Army

815-933-8421(office)

Major Jerry O’Neil - 815-791-9334 (cell)

Major Vangie O’Neil - 815-791-9335 (cell)

Bill Barnes, spokesman - 815-370-9142

Red Cross - Kankakee County

Kelly Reffett, exe. dir. - 815-933-2286; 815-216-3864 (cell)

Comcast

Debra Piscola, dir. gov’t affairs - 708-237-3218

Sandra Weicher, area VP - 708-237-3242

Ange Amores, spokesperson - 847-585-6552

Bradley Moose Lodge #807

Doug Wilkins, lodge admin. - 939-3636 or 937-5180 (home)

Viking Restaurant Consulting Corp.

Eric Olsen, owner - 815-514-7917

eric@vikingrcc.com

164 North restaurant (closed August 2014)

Heatherann Low, co-owner - 847-417-3498 (cell)

Tina Huston, co-owner

(Former owners) Bud Manau - 815-693-2303; Tim Kelly - 815-791-7508; Marty Gibson

Kansai Japanese Cuisine (in Northfield Square mall)

Michael J. Qiu, owner - 815-933-9897; 270-556-4566 (cell)

Bull's Pit Smoked Barbecue

Ryan Wilder, owner - 815-693-4531 (cell)

Yolks & Berries (former Vips)

Lambros Proutsos, part-owner - 708-710-7882 (cell)

Brickstone Restaurant and Brewery

Dino Giannakopoulos, owner - 815-325-5598

Tina Vasilakis, co-owner - 708-903-9912 (cell)

Tom Vasilakis, brew master - 708-574-2932

George Giannakopoulos, brew master - 815-295-7314

Flight 102 Wine Bar

Brian and Kelly St. Aubin, owners - 815-370-6395 (Kelly's cell)

David Basile, chef - 708-935-9426 (cell)

Grapes & Hops - Kankakee wine bar

Terrance Hooper, owner - 815-671-0959 (cell)

Jimmy Johns developer

Greg Yates - 815-651-6318

gyates@qcfamily.com

Rigo's Cafe

Rigoberto Salgado - 815-545-5696 (cell)

Alehouse Pub & Eatery

Grant Forkenbrock, owner - 815-944-7725

Brewers Association

Bart Watson, chief economist - 720-473-7697

Oliver's Bar & Grill

Paul Mantas, owner - 708-296-3035 (cell)

Tholens' Landscape & Garden Center

Nancy Tholen, owner - 815-693-2836 (cell)

Also owns Busse & Rieck

Boz’s Hotdogs

Don Grobner, owner - 815-592-0089 (cell)

Dairy Queen

Joe Rintelman, family member/sales - 262-227-4092

Sue Stevens, daughter of founder Sherb Noble - 262-416-8391

Villas at Heritage Woods - sr. housing Northfield Sq.

Blair Minton - 815-573-5105 (office); 815-546-1347 (cell); 815-935-1992 (wk) or 932-8514 (home)

Ace Hardware - Kankakee

Jim Girard, owner - 815-210-2358 (cell)

River Regatta

Joe Walz, (former chairman) - 815-955-7211 or 932-4411

Embrace Consignment

Julie Jones, owner - 815-928-9980

LN Engineering - Momence

Charles Navarro, owner - 815-644-0463 (cell); 472-2939 (office)

Illinois Petroleum Council

David Sykuta, president - 217-544-7404 or 217-494-7404 (cell)

National Highway Traffic Safety Admin.

202-366-9550

Northfield Square mall

Phyllis Ventre, manager - 815-937-4241 ext. 10

Legends (Sportsplex)

Kenny Belcher, co-owner - 815-405-5989

Jevin Boswell, co-owner - 815-295-7553

(former owner) Trent Gagnon, owner - 405-446-6527 (cell)

Chad Gagnon, dir. of operations - 815-549-6313 (cell)

Meadowview Shopping Center

Owners:

Frontline Real Estate Partners - Mitchell Kahn, CEO - 847-770-6264 (office); 312-952-9862 (cell)

Terraco Real Estate Development & Management - Scott Gendell, president - 847-679-6660 (office); 847-302-7076 (desk); 847-302-7076 (cell)

Arctic Snow & Ice Control

Randy Strait, owner - 708-532-1100; 708-878-1100 (cell)

David Blair, sales director - 847-727-2677

Jeff Sexton, dir. of operations - 815-932-7569 (office); 815-401-9944 (cell); 815-939-1465 (fax)

Indian Oaks Academy

Mike Chavers, exe. dir. - 815-545-8389 (cell)

Phillip’s 66 - Huot Oil

Jerry Huot - owner

Dawn Vaubel - (Jerry’s daughter) 815-933-3365

Acme Auto Parts (also snow removal)

Mike Baker, owner - 693-4791 (cell); 939-3030 (office)

Aldi grocery store

Dwight office - 815-584-9034

Mike Rosch, dir. of real estate - 815-941-6020, ext. 123.

La Delicia - Mexican ice cream store near Meadowview

Isbel Rivera, owner - 224-616-8187 (cell); 815-304-5536 (store)

New York City Deli

Shady Mohammed, owner - 773-447-7749 (cell)

Fast Food owners

McDonalds, Larry Linman - 932-8012

Wendy’s, Mike Allegro - 929-9726

Taco John’s, Alex Habeeb - 939-1313

McDonalds, Watseka/Gilman - Wayne Jarosh 933-9378

Olive Garden, Orlando, Fla.

Heidi Schauer, spokeswoman - 407-245-5642

Texas Roadhouse

502-426-9984

Travis Doster, spokesman

Aurelio’s Pizzeria (Bourbonnais)

Michael Mills, owner - 935-1212

Rosati's Pizza

Abe Thengil, owner - 847-722-5083

Nancy's Pizza

Ken Selucky, owner of Bourbonnais store - 708-906-4223

Sammy's Pizza

Scott Manau, owner - 815-693-0854 (cell)

Family House restaurant - Bradley

Tim Berdebes, owner - 815-936-1160; 815-382-1885 (cell)

Burger King Corp.

Denise Wilson, BK corp. spokesman - 305-378-3445

7 area BK's owned by Heartland Food Corp. - 630-598-3300

(Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Momence, Wilmington, Watseka, Gilman)

FEED - Kankakee art center

Mike Costanza, director/co-founder - 815-351-3915

Barnes & Noble

Corporate office - 212-414-6000

Caroline Brown, spokeswoman - 212-633-4062; 917-742-2452 (cell)

Bradley store - 935-2209

Cheezers Pizza

John and Cindy Karasiewicz - 815-690-1148 (John) or 690-1168 (Cindy)

Walgreen’s

Spokesman Jim Graham - 847-914-2925 or 847-722-4543 (cell)

Wal-mart

Kankakee store manager Chris Delgado - 815-802-1884

Bradley store manager Angie Wilson - 815-937-5100

Watseka store manager Jared Budreau - 815-432-2200

Roderick Scott, sr. manager public affairs - 916-770-8515

John Bisio, public affairs dir., Midwest - 479-204-9041

media relations - 800-331-0085

Big R - Watseka

Jerry Gibbs, owner - 815-383-0657

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores

Kyla Turner or Jenny Love Meyer, spokeswoman - 405-242-2478 (office); 405-365-6859 (cell)

Hobby Lobby

John Schumacker, spokesman - 405-745-1100

Bradley store - 815-935-5965

Knights of Columbus Council 745

Terry Memenga, executive director - 815-693-9516 (cell)

K3 Xtreme BMX (Kankakee BMX Bike Track)

Ron Bourassa - 815-693-4876

Brant Fred - 815-954-2746

Same Day Tees

Peter Bolsoni, owner - 708-205-8337 (cell)

YMCA

Joe Giacchino - 933-1741

Acting Out Theater Company

Julie Gindy - 815-953-3467 (cell)

Sharon Richardson, pres. - 815-644-0854 (cell); 815-933-9905 (work)

Citgo gas stations - Kankakee

Asij Feroz - 815-939-4181

Tyjuan Hagler

815-508-6483

Brent Langman

773-251-3709 (cell)

George “Homer” Ryan

815-936-0075 (work) or 815-378-1654 (cell)

Jim Thompson, attorney - 312-558-7400 (office); 312-961-3796 (cell)

Center for Wrongful Convictions — Northwestern Law

Rob Warden, exe. dir. - 312-503-2391 (office); 312-286-5899 (cell); 312-475-1242 (home)

Mike Russow

773-447-1831

Jim Ryan (Commander, American Legion of K3 County)

935-1936

931-0628 (cell)

Illinois Coalition for Immigration & Refugee Rights

312-332-7360

www.icirr.org

Catholic Charities

Marcia Brown-Medina, Hispanic Ministry - 933-7791 ext. 103

Pat Sandusky - U.S. Olympic spokesman

312-752-5021

Don Craven - attorney

217-544-1777

217-341-4855 (cell)

Angela Jones

815-471-6787

Dave Stukenborg

815-530-5684

Memorial Day flag posting

Ed Peters - 939-4916; 815-953-4572 (cell)

AP writer - Baghdad bureau chief

Adam Schreck, formerly of Bourbonnais - 110-44-207-482-7726 (office)

Parents - Paul (815-592-9118) and Linda Schreck (815-370-4118)

Christy Mitsdarffer - mother of Zayla (child with cancer)

779-279-9914 (cell)

Old Kmart (Kankakee)

Mat Smarjesse, owner - 815-545-0141

Bill Cartright - former Chicago Bull

847-685-2714

<pre>Lori Wolf Trial Court Administrator Office of the Chief Judge 21st Judicial Circuit 815-937-2915</pre>