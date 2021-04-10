Tending to fields and minds

Greg St. Aubin has become the first new Kankakee County Farm Bureau president in 16 years.

St. Aubin, who farms 3,000 acres in Kankakee County, including 320 that he owns, replaces longtime Farm Bureau President Keith Mussman, who stepped aside after being appointed to the statewide Farm Bureau Board. St. Aubin stepped up as the vice president and then was elected to lead at the board’s annual reorganization meeting in March.

St. Aubin said that Mussman did a “fantastic job” over the years, but said he is also poised to bring some unique viewpoints to the board. St. Aubin, who has been active with Farm Bureau for 15 years, tries to bring awareness to the issue of mental health for farmers and also encourages farmers to work together.

For his leadership and groundbreaking viewpoints, St. Aubin was named the Innovator in Agriculture as part of the Daily Journal’s 2021 Progress Awards.

Farming, he said, can be a lonely and stressful profession.

Farmers, he said, are not immune to problems in the workplace. They are self-employed, often working alone with their animals. Maybe, St. Aubin said, there might be a dog for a companion.

Meanwhile, he said, the farmer likely “has no staff” and certainly has “no H.R. department.”

St. Aubin said we need to cultivate a community where “people check in on their neighbors.”

He says that there is a “lot of outreach now through Farm Bureau programs.” The organization created a video on mental health issues for farmers.

The pandemic, he added, has put a mental health strain on many farmers, as well as a physical strain.

In-person meetings have largely been either canceled or replaced with the virtual gatherings. As a result, folks can be lonelier than ever.

“It’s just not the same thing,” he said of virtual meetings. “You miss some of the nuances. You can’t read body language. You can be unaware of emotions.”

He says most farmers look forward to the reopening of activities, including the much-anticipated county fair.

St. Aubin says that it is important to remove the stigma often attached to seeking help for a mental health problem.

There are often mental health agencies willing to help if only people ask.

On the issue of partnering, St. Aubin has worked with Dan LeSage, the former owner of St. George Ag, to prepare land to be farmed and share equipment.

They also bring different strengths to the partnership. St. Aubin is attuned to what crops need to be planted while LeSage’s strengths are in marketing.

St. Aubin stays involved with other farmers through Aim for the Heartland, his crop consulting and soil testing business. It’s an independent business, allowing him to give completely unbiased advice.

He’s also a bit of a science geek. Kankakee County soil, he notes, gives it one of the state’s most diverse and most productive growing areas.

While farmers often have a strong individual work ethic and mindset, St. Aubin says there are a lot of pluses to working together. That is especially true when you pair an older farmer nearing retirement with a younger one.

There are people “who want to stay involved, but they can’t do so much of the physical labor anymore,” he says. “Technology is so expensive. It makes sense to share a corn planter.”

But while St. Aubin plans to “get out and speak on behalf of local farmers,” he makes the point that people would be surprised if they found out how much the Farm Bureau does for them.

“You don’t realize it until you come up close to it,” he says. “The Farm Bureau goes to bat for farmers when it comes to taxes and regulation.”

St. Aubin expects the Biden administration to be “different on taxes” and says the Farm Bureau will ensure farmers are well represented in the discussion.

He adds that “farmers are the best environmentalists” and that farmers “need to take the offense” on climate. No one, he says, has a more vested interest in preserving the land than farmers.

As he takes office as the bureau’s president, he says that the year ahead for farmers “looks fantastic.”

Crop prices are rising, while there is a bit of concern over the increasing cost of fuel and fertilizer at the same time.

The weather has been good so far, he adds, although it is still too early to generalize about the entire year.

St. Aubin is a 1983 graduate of Bishop McNamara and a 1988 graduate of the University of Illinois. He initially worked as a chemist, but when his father, Ray, began to step back from the family farm, Greg got involved. His father “retired” in 2003, but wholly retired a year ago.

Other members of the St. Aubin family are involved in the farm operations.

Son-in-law Brendan Suprenant, married to daughter Sarah, uses his mechanical skills to keep all the farm equipment up and running. Greg St. Aubin and wife Maryjeanne have two sons and two daughters, Michael and Andrew, and Mary and Sarah.

“I was a little bit shocked to win the award,” St. Aubin said. “It’s really a tribute to my family and the people I work with. I thank all of them.”

<strong>• SERVICE:</strong> President of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau board of directors.

<strong>• FARMING:</strong> He farms 3,000 acres, including 320 that he owns.

<strong>• BUSINESS:</strong> Owns and operates Aim for the Heartland, a crop consulting and soil testing business.

<strong>• EDUCATION:</strong> A Bishop McNamara Class of 1983 graduate and 1988 graduate of University of Illinois.

<strong>• FAMILY</strong> Married to Maryjeanne for 30 years. Parents of four, Michael and Andrew, Mary and Sarah.