Supporting the youth of Kankakee

Last summer, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office and Kankakee School District 111 partnered to hire a community outreach specialist as part of ongoing efforts to change how juvenile delinquency is addressed in the community.

Hamim Lillard was hired to take on this role last fall, and works directly under the supervision of Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

“It’s been going great,” Rowe said. “[The position] was really a component of a larger effort to sort of rebalance the scales of justice in our office so that we’re investing as many resources into prevention and intervention as we do into prosecution.”

Rowe shared that the I Can Go to College program has been expanded due to the efforts of the specialist. This program helps individuals who, for one reason or another, may not believe they have the ability to go to college. The program assists them in doing so and follows them along the way, helping to complete FAFSA forms, obtain financial aid and more.

With the support of Kankakee Community College, Rowe reports having about 15 students are currently in the I Can program.

“KCC has increased its support for the program almost five-fold, specifically because of the efforts of the community outreach specialist,” he said. “Having that position has really helped facilitate that program to grow.”

Lillard is working with Junior Advanced Boxing & Sports (JABS), a boxing gym in the community designed to help youth in the criminal justice system get involved in positive activity. Other positive activities include the office’s mentoring programs.

These mentoring programs include JUMP, a first-of-its-kind juvenile mentoring program for at-risk, court-involved youth in Kankakee County that partners Rowe’s office with juvenile probation, local employers, community leaders and volunteer mentors.

The office also recently launched the Masai Justice Project which is a restorative approach to the teen court model — making it more focused on correcting behaviors and restoring victims as opposed to looking at mere consequences (for nonviolent offenders).

Rowe explained that this puts his office, as a prosecutor’s office, in the unique position of investing equally in prevention and intervention as it does in prosecution. In that model, all of their intervention efforts are grant-funded.

“People always say you can’t prosecute your way or incarcerate your way out of crime issues in the community, so we’re trying that different approach to solve those issues,” shared Rowe.

The combination of the mentoring programs and Lillard is helping deliver a positive message to teens in the community, Rowe said. Examples of this include movie outreach nights and job placement assistance.

Rowe shared that they have built a great relationship with Agente Staffing, which helps individuals — who may otherwise struggle because of a background, lack of work experience or some other issue — get jobs.

“Now that we’re starting to, hopefully as a community, transition out of such strict COVID restrictions, I’m hoping that the position can be more community-engaged,” said Rowe of the specialist who started last fall.

“Community engagement is a big part of it,” he continued. “That position is ultimately designed to interrupt behaviors in communities that are leading to shootings and violence.”

Rowe explained that the community outreach specialist and the aforementioned mentoring programs are all long-term investments designed to strengthen both the youth of the community and the community as a whole.

<strong>Career</strong>

Jim Rowe was elected State's Attorney of Kankakee County in 2016. At the time of his election as State's Attorney, Rowe served as general counsel to a number of municipalities and townships throughout Kankakee County. Prior to that, he was an assistant state's attorney in the nation's second-largest state's attorneys' office and later maintained a private practice in Kankakee, where today he calls home.​

<strong>Education</strong>

DePaul University and DePaul University College of Law

<strong>Community involvement</strong>

Kankakee-Iroquois Human Trafficking Taskforce, Harbor House domestic violence shelter, Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault, Kankakee County Jaycees and the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Academic Foundation.

<strong>Bar memberships</strong>

Illinois State Bar Association, the Illinois Prosecutors Bar Association and the Kankakee County Bar Association.

Source: <a href="https://www.k3sao.com" target="_blank">k3sao.com</a>

