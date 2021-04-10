AMITA Health St. Mary's holds firm on commitment to patients

Since 1897, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital has held firm to its commitment of providing compassionate, community-minded health care to Kankakee and the surrounding region.

As the challenge of a once-in-a-century pandemic gripped the world starting last year, AMITA Health St. Mary’s had already tightened its grip on that commitment, and then squeezed even harder to help guide the community through a crisis that has still not totally subsided.

The admirable effort made by the hospital and its employees has earned AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital the Large Business of the Year honor from the Daily Journal as part of the newspaper’s annual Progress Awards.

As AMITA Health St. Mary’s President and CEO Chris Shride reflected during a recent interview, he said this about what has transpired and what yet continues to unfold: “What you’re hearing is the story of St. Mary’s revitalizing itself in the community.’’

The COVID challenge

A little more than a year ago, AMITA Health St. Mary’s was focused on various initiatives, including the expansion of women’s services, the recruitment of top quality physicians, the expansion of surgical services and robotic surgery, and community outreach.

Then the pandemic emerged. Dr. Kalisha Hill, the hospital’s chief medical officer, recalls those first days of the crisis, and remains somewhat astonished by how quickly and thoroughly the hospital staff responded and developed a plan to deal with the influx of COVID-related cases it eventually handled.

“I think of it from a medical perspective,’’ Hill said. “In the beginning, we didn’t have testing. We didn’t have treatment. Testing was up by mid-March. As soon as therapies became available, St. Mary’s was able to get it immediately.’’

The preparation paid major dividends several months later, when the number of positive cases skyrocketed as fall progressed.

“When the surge hit, we were prepared,’’ she said. “That’s a testament to the staff.’’

Now vaccinations are available, and AMITA Health St. Mary’s is on the forefront of getting shots into arms. The hospital has partnered with the Kankakee County Health Department to establish drive-thru clinics, and plans to enhance those efforts this week as eligibility for the vaccine expands to virtually everyone.

By partnering with the health department, Shride said AMITA Health St. Mary’s is able to bypass concerns such as cost and the requirement of health insurance to get people vaccinated. Hill said this has allowed more shots for the under-served population, including the homeless population. As more people from varied backgrounds get vaccinated, Hill sees confidence being instilled in those who were once reluctant.

“Reticence has decreased,’’ she said. “We’re opening it up to everyone.’’

While the hospital has done much to help the population it serves, it also has done the same for the loyal employees who have helped navigate this crisis.

“Nobody got laid off. Everybody got paid,’’ Shride said of the 1,000 AMITA Health employees who work in Kankakee County.

Women’s services

Before the COVID crisis developed, AMITA Health St. Mary’s was already addressing another crisis through the expansion of the services it provides for women.

Data had shown the success of prenatal care had suffered in recent years, threatening the health of babies and their mothers. That consideration was a major factor in AMITA Health St. Mary’s decision to expand women’s services through a $1.4 million construction buildup which included IT infrastructure.

“Over the past decade, we’ve had a number of high-risk births and not very good prenatal care,’’ Shride said. “It’s the first real comprehensive clinic. That clinic from almost day one has been at capacity. It’s filled a need in the community. It’s been busy but rewarding.’’

The clinic also addresses other women’s health issues such as mammography, and Hill said it serves a further purpose by reinforcing the need among women to tend to their health at an earlier age.

“Many women don’t see a primary care doctor until they’re elderly,’’ she said.

Adding top doctors

Recruiting quality doctors is always a top priority for hospitals, and it’s an ongoing effort, Shride said.

“We have several under contract who are coming later this year,’’ he said.

Two who are already on board are Dr. Hakeem Jibawi, an electrophysiologist, and Dr. Jason Wells, a general surgeon. The additions have proved invaluable.

Jibawi gives patients the opportunity to stay close to home to receive quality cardiac care. In the past, patients in need of such services were compelled to travel out of the region to receive it.

“It allows for comprehensive care and they don’t have to travel,’’ Shride said.

Hill said the addition of Wells helps the hospital deal with the shifting pace of activity that often develops.

“Trauma patients don’t come in one at a time,’’ she said. “They come in clusters. To now have a general surgeon makes a difference.’’

Robotic surgery

The hospital’s recent advancements in surgical services can be largely attributed to the purchase of two state-of-the-art robots, the da Vinci XI, which is used for general surgery, urology and gynecology, and ROSA robot, which is used for robotic knee replacements and will soon be used in hip replacement surgeries.

These robots again provide residents a chance to remain home while receiving comprehensive care.

“Both were not available here until now,’’ Shride said.

Hill said the robots provide mutual benefit.

“What it means is more cases can be done in a minimally invasive manner,’’ she said. “It’s a benefit to the patient because they can recover more quickly, and it’s a benefit to the physician because it helps the physicians treat more people.’’

Community outreach

While rapid, wide-ranging change seems to be the norm more than ever now, AMITA Health St. Mary’s has embraced it while still maintaining its mission. The hospital has been working in tandem with its foundation to expand community outreach to address overall health, chronic disease management and social determinants. Over a three-year period, $500,000 will be invested in these initiatives.

AMITA Health St. Mary’s had already exhibited passion toward this type of work, and Shride said the hospital was further inspired by what was witnessed as the community rose up to contend with the challenge of contending with COVID.

“It’s neighbors helping neighbors, families helping families,’’ he said.

And while similar efforts went on in other places, Shride said what’s been done here is hard to match.

“The community itself has done amazing work and come together,’’ he said. “There is a lot to be proud of to be part of this community. I believe we have been unique in our success.”