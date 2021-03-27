United Way launches Women United group

United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties launched Women United, a local women’s affinity group, at the start of the year. The group’s goal is to bring women together to further advance the mission of United Way and improve the lives of women and girls through service and socialization.

Much like United Way, Women United is a worldwide initiative that exists within local communities to connect with and invest in women and girls locally.

“What I’m really looking forward to is providing opportunities for networking, fundraising and that social-service aspect,” said Women United’s development manager Christina Cusumano. “I’m seeing that it’s being received well, which means to me that there’s a need and an interest here.”

The group has planned and organized quarterly Kindness Projects, which aim to bring women together to volunteer and learn about the various social service agencies that serve women and girls. Women United hosted its first Kindness Project of 2021 and collected more than $5,500 in diaper donations and other goods for local moms and babies at the YWCA and the Pregnancy Resource Center.

Cusumano explained the Kindness Projects are about inviting women and anyone from the community who wants to get together with local women, learn about different social service agencies that focus on women’s issues and work on volunteer projects. The next Kindness Project is planned for May in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Women can become members and membership offers different perks, events and registration discounts. For more information about Women United in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, contact Cusumano at <a href="mailto:christina@myunitedway.org" target="_blank">christina@myunitedway.org</a>, or go to <a href="https://www.myunitedway.org/women-united" target="_blank">myunitedway.org/women-united</a>.

<strong>Women United is a global network within United Way of more than 70,000 women leaders across more than 165 communities and six countries, all focused on building stronger communities.</strong>

• Since 2002, Women United has invested $1.5 billion across more than 165 communities to fix local problems.

• The volunteers of Women United invest their time and talent to address their community’s most critical issues.

• In Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, Women United’s growing membership group is working to create lasting change in the community.

<strong>Similar to United Way, Women United fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Together, the group works to provide the building blocks for a better life and a stronger community.</strong>

• Women United donors empower women and organizations to strengthen communities by working together to create innovative solutions and by forging powerful partnerships within communities.

• The network of respected business and community leaders works together as a force to mobilize Kankakee and Iroquois Counties’ best resources.

• In the community, Women United is focused on investing in women and girls through volunteering efforts, mentoring young women and investing in key women’s issues that are specific to Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.