Kankakee riverwalk continues to push forward

Earlier this month, the City of Kankakee Economic and Community and Development Agency, the Kankakee Riverfront Society and the Hitchcock Design Group, the consulting team spearheading the creation of the walk, held a Zoom meeting relaying new information on the Kankakee riverwalk project.

The East Riverwalk is the working name for the public riverfront improvement planned for the southeast corner of Schuyler Avenue and East River Street in downtown Kankakee. The East Riverwalk will be constructed on 1.06 acres along the north bank of the Kankakee River, which is primed to become the first public segment of The Currents of Kankakee, the new riverfront district first described in the 2018 Kankakee Riverfront Master Plan.

The meeting for East Riverwalk Preferred Concept revealed concept images of what the proposed final product will look like, as well as what is included in an overall directory of the area. The preferred concept will include: entry plaza, entry sign, streetscape improvements, restroom building, bike racks, landscape screen, pavilion, kayak/canoe landing, lower riverwalk/boat tie-up, barrier free riverfront access (walkway), terraced stone retaining wall, gateway feature, cantilevered outlook, memorial plaque, seat wall, ADA kayak/canoe launch, boathouse renovation, reconstructed archway, interpretive sign and stair access.

There will also be a parking lot with permeable pavers.

“When complete, it will be a stunning gateway to downtown,” said Rick Hitchcock of Hitchcock Design Group. “[It will be a] collection of everyday and special event attractions, both at street and river levels.”

Joe and Scott Franco donated their family property off of Schuyler Avenue where a home and additional buildings, as well as a mass of trees, will be removed to open up the land and view of the river. New trees will be planted but without restricting the view of the river as it is.

“The inaugural East Riverwalk will be constructed at the southeast corner of Schuyler Avenue and East River Street on three properties that the City acquired last fall,” said Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, vice chairperson of the Kankakee Riverfront Society.

“The corner property was generously donated by Joe and Scott Franco, and the two adjacent properties were purchased using a $134,000 Open Space and Land Acquisition grant awarded in 2019 by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.”

The boathouse on-site will be renovated as part of the project.