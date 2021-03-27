Improvising helps small business survive pandemic

Fairs and festivals are the life blood for concession stand businesses. So when most of the fairs and festivals canceled for last summer because of COVID-19, these small business owners had to get creative if their business was going to survive. One concession stand owner, Lauren Conway-Janssen, 26, proved she was up to the challenge.

Conway-Janssen pulled her trailer into the parking lot at Dralle Chevrolet Buick in Peotone in June and flew open the doors. And the crowds came running for soft serve and hand-dipped ice cream, strawberry shortcake, apple dumplings with cinnamon and ice cream, sundaes and floats.

“This is my eighth year owning my ice cream stand,” Conway-Janssen said. “I bought it from the old owners, and it has been at the Will County Fair for like 30 years.”

She regularly works the Gladfest in Momence, Kendall County Fair in Yorkville, Grundy County Corn Festival in Morris, Oglesby Summer Funfest and has been at the Bourbonnais Friendship Fest and the Merchant Street MusicFest in the past, among others.

“I normally start the second week in June and go all the way through October,” Conway-Janssen said. “It’s unheard of that every single one my fairs in June and July have been canceled. I go all over Illinois and Indiana.”

So, she had to improvise. She got an OK from the Will County Health Department to be at Dralle’s on weekends in June.

“We’re going to do the whole social distancing thing, and I’m just trying ...” Conway-Janssen said. “I’m losing a lot of money, and it sucks, but honestly, all I know is going to fairs every single week. I’ve never had a whole summer off. I don’t even know what to do with myself, so I’m like, ‘I need to open up.’”

Although she does concessions full time, her husband, Brian, is a farmer, and they sell sweet corn at roadside stands, service some grocery stores and own some rental property.

“I’m very fortunate that I don’t have all my eggs in one basket,” she said. “A lot of my friends do only concessions, so they’re freaking out a lot more than I am.”