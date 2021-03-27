Developer to inject $1.5M into downtown buildings

KANKAKEE — The investor who co-purchased two of Kankakee’s most iconic downtown office buildings in early 2020 stepped up in an even bigger way to generate substantially more development within the pair of properties.

Chicago area developer Doug Baum, along with Kankakee developer Mike Pinski, purchased the PNC Bank building — 1 Dearborn Square — and Clock Tower Centre — 187 S. Schuyler Ave. — which was the former Arcade building. In October, they established a Qualified Opportunity Zone that could double the amount of money invested in the properties.

Baum Investment Group LLC established a federal $1.5 million “opportunity” fund. The attraction of an Opportunity Zone allows the investor to not pay capital gain taxes — the tax on the amount the property value has increased, making it attractive to investors.

The money in an Opportunity Zone can be used for sustainable residential, commercial and light industrial development in Kankakee’s historic downtown district. The development district boundaries are varied throughout Kankakee, but the Opportunity Zones make up more than 50 percent of all Kankakee property.

Among the area in Kankakee eligible for Opportunity Zone incentives are downtown, riverfront, Shoppes at Meadowview, Hobbie Avenue and areas near the Interstate 57 interchanges, 312 and 308.

“We are always long-term players in any community we are involved in and look to develop impactful properties that benefit the residents,” Baum said.

Baum said plans still are being finalized on the downtown projects. He said there is no question extensive work on building rehab — interior as well as exterior — will be needed along with upgrades on the heating and air conditioning systems.

“The highest and best use for these buildings is office,” he said.

Barbi Brewer-Watson, executive director of Kankakee’s Economic & Community Development Agency, said most often, developers such as Baum focus their efforts on major metro areas. The city, she said, is ecstatic a developer is putting money into a smaller community.

“This can put us on the radar for other developers. These people are always talking to one another. Having someone like Doug can only help us. The name ‘Kankakee’ can get into the rooms where these developments are being discussed,” she said.