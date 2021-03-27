County updating its Greenways and Trails plan

The Kankakee County Regional Planning Commission is working through the process of updating its Kankakee County Greenways and Trails Plan. In January, the community’s input was sought through an online survey conducted by the commission’s Kankakee Area Transportation Study Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Mergenthaler gave an update of the survey at a recent Kankakee County Regional Planning Commission meeting in the county administration building. As of Jan. 21, there were 1,154 responses to the survey with 67 ideas submitted.

Michael Mergenthaler, transportation planner for Kankakee County, said he’s hopeful the survey results will help KAT-MPO’s decision-making process and making future plans.

“A lot of it is seeing how the public prioritizes different things with the Greenways and Trails Plan,” he said.

The commission first prepared a Greenways and Trails Plan in 1999, so it has been an ongoing project.

Mergenthaler also said the county was allowed access to data provided by Strava.com, a site that compiles bicycle user data through its GPS cycling and running app. The data was compiled from bicyclists, who use the app to track themselves, in Kankakee County.

The data provided by Strava showed that total number of bicycle trips increased dramatically over the past four years. The total number of trips in 2020 was 8,216, up from 4,373 in 2019 — a 47 percent increase. There was only a 2 percent increase in 2019 from the 4,288 total trips in 2018.

Also, the total number of bicycle users increased from 510 in 2017 to 699 in 2020.

“It could be more people finding out about this app or just overall, more people doing activities in Kankakee County from other areas,” Mergenthaler said.

Ben Wilson, a planner for Kankakee County, and Mergenthaler both said the pandemic might have contributed to the increase in bicycle users and total trips.

“Working from home, it encourages people to go out,” Mergenthaler said. “Either they have time before work to go out for a ride, or time during lunch to leave their house to go for a ride or after work when otherwise they would’ve been commuting.”