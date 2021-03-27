AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital now offering new breast cancer screening

Daily Journal staff report

Officials with AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee announced in August that its patients with dense breast tissue are now benefiting from Invenia ABUS 2.0, an automated breast ultrasound system.

The new screening is approved by the FDA for breast cancer screening in addition to mammography for women with dense breast tissue and AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital was the first in the region to offer it to the community.

Multiple studies have found dense breast tissue places women at additional risk, as the cancer is more difficult to detect using only mammography. Radiologist Dr. Nancy Sagona said as breast density increases, the accuracy of mammograms decreases.

“The difficulty for radiologists reading mammograms is that both dense tissue and cancer appear white on a mammogram,” said Sagona. “Using ABUS, suspicious masses appear black against the white dense tissue, allowing us to better identify suspicious areas for further investigation.”

Dr. Supriya Gupta, also a radiologist with AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, said that by adding ABUS to mammography for patients of all ages with dense breast tissue, the hospital anticipates improving detection of small cancers that can’t be seen by mammogram alone.

“Mammography is the most frequently used tool and first line of screening for the detection of breast cancer,” Gupta said. “However, it doesn’t work equally well in all women, particularly those with dense breast tissue. The addition of ABUS, such as our new Invenia ABUS 2.0, has been found to identify 35.7 percent more cancers that would not have been found with mammography alone.”