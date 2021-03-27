$1.7 million drive concludes purchase of Bradley house

KANKAKEE — Wright in Kankakee successfully completed a $1.7 million fundraising campaign to purchase the B. Harley Bradley House in mid-2020.

Located at 701 S. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee, The Bradley House is considered the birth of noted architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s “Prairie-style” design. Designed 120 years ago, the home is listed as a historic property with the National Park Service.

Major restoration of the site started in 2005, under the watchful eyes of Gaines and Sharon Hall. Wright in Kankakee, a nonprofit corporation, was formed in 2010 to spearhead fundraising and to purchase and operate the home.

Wright in Kankakee President Norm Strasma said that “essentially the Halls donated the property to Wright in Kankakee.”

That was a $700,000 donation.

“The $1 million they spent on the restoration is being returned to them without interest following 10 years of partial installments along the way,” Strasma explained.

“I’m happy that Wright in Kankakee has taken up the reins,” said Gaines Hall about the project. “Ten years ago, it was a big question mark. Wright in Kankakee took it and ran with it. They had a wonderful group of volunteers.”

Bohlmann said the work is not over at the home, noting that preservation and maintenance will be ongoing.

“Like any house,” the wood will need to be maintained. The roof shingles are, for example, rough sawn cedar. "You can’t run to the hardware store for new ones,” he said.

More than 500 donors, along with income from tours and the gift shop, contributed to the drive to purchase the home. Travelers from 48 states and 26 foreign countries have visited the home.