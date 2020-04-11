Splash Valley renovation moving forward

cbreach@daily-journal.com

Renovation of the Splash Valley Aquatic Center has been taking place, and area residents will hopefully be able to once again enjoy the swim facility this summer.

The stay-at-home mandate from the state that Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently extended to April 30 could impact when public recreation returns to normal. Nonetheless, the Kankakee Valley Park District obtained permits from the state and Kankakee, and work is “well under way,” said Dayna Heitz, KVPD executive director.

Construction crews on are site, working on many projects including: cleaning above the ceilings, replacing ceiling tiles, assessing plumbing, HVAC, and electrical needs. Electricians are working on lighting and plumbing replacements, while an excavating crew has removed the existing lazy river and is currently back-filling the void created. Crews are also removing existing shade structures and landscaping, and will be laying out and starting to excavate for new volleyball courts, pool deck, concession stand patios and other site upgrades.

Roofing has also been completed on the building.

It was announced at a groundbreaking in November that the board was hoping for a Memorial Day weekend opening, but delays in the bidding process pushed the opening to mid-June. The measures taken to combat the spread of the coronavirus could cause a delay in the park opening this summer.

The facility at 1850 River Road in Kankakee was shuttered in 2015 when the lazy river was leaking thousands of gallons of water on a daily basis due to faulty construction. The contractor in charge of the original construction went out of business.

KVPD is investing $2 million to rehab out-of-order plumbing, mechanical and chemical systems, as well as refurbishing the three-slide water slide feature and removing the lazy river attraction.