ONU program focuses on industry expert instruction, job skills

Professors in the Computer Science and Emerging Technologies program at Olivet Nazarene University do more than just teach theory, department chairman Jeff Rice said.

With a focus on hands-on learning, up-to-date instruction based on real-world industry experience and an expanding list of career-specific certifications, the CSET program allows students to enter the workforce with both the knowledge and practical skills required to meet the needs of employers in an emerging field.

That is why the Daily Journal is recognizing ONU’s CSET program as an Innovator in Education for its 2020 Progress Awards.

Rice, who has an IT background and has taught at ONU nearly 20 years, said the university asked him a few years ago to help develop the cybersecurity defense concentration. Rice also helped to expand CSET course and certification offerings.

“What I really enjoy is the students,” he said. “Really being impactful and helping to guide them along in their careers, that’s probably my favorite part of the job.”

A popular job students aim for in the CSET program is security analyst. There’s a shortfall of cybersecurity workers nationwide in the hundreds of thousands, Rice said.

“Cybersecurity is one of those fields where, no matter what industry you’re in, there is a job for you,” he said. “If you want to go into healthcare or into business, cybersecurity specialists are needed everywhere.”

The CSET department follows the “pracademic” model, meaning professors are experts both academically and as active practitioners in their subject area. This means the professors teaching software development are software developers for real-world companies, and the professors teaching cybersecurity regulations come from regulatory agencies.

“One of the challenges that a lot of computer science organizations face is that technology changes so rapidly, and there is a fear that things that students learn their freshman year are outdated by their junior year,” Rice said. “But by using this pracademic model, bringing in experts to teach these courses, we don’t have to worry about teaching them outdated information.”

An advisory council of industry experts also meets twice per year to keep the department up to date on what current industry demands are. The council was instrumental in remodeling the program and updating course offerings, Rice said.

The “emerging technologies” component of CSET was significant in differentiating ONU’s program from computer science programs in other universities, Rice explained. Most universities focus on computer science theory rather than a mix of theory and practical application, he said.

“What we’ve found is that nationwide, universities have done a pretty poor job in preparing people for technical positions, and that’s because traditionally they’ve taught theory only,” Rice said. “Modernizing it with teaching of practical, hands-on skills was an important step.”

For example, students in the Ethical Hacking course learn to get inside the minds of hackers by setting up networks with built-in defenses.

“If they don’t understand what tools and skill sets hackers and bad actors use, there is no way they are going to be able to build adequate defenses against them,” Rice said.

Another important step to proving to employers that ONU’s CSET students know what they are doing was to align courses with well-known industry certifications, with coursework specific to major companies like Amazon. Students are able to take the tests to earn their certifications on campus.

“At the end of the four years, the student will have their undergraduate degree. They will also have a number of industry certifications to back up that degree,” Rice said.

“We desire to be an asset and a resource for local businesses and organizations,” he said. “We want to help build our community by being part of their talent acquisition chain and assisting them by developing some of the best and brightest skilled technical and talented candidates for their open positions.”

The Computer Science and Emerging Technologies program offers:

<strong>Degrees</strong>

Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity

Bachelor of Arts in computing technology

Bachelor of Science in computer science

<strong>Concentrations</strong>

Software development

Software entrepreneurship

Network and data communications

<strong>Certifications </strong>

CompTIA Server+, CompTIA Network+, CompTIA Security+, CompTIA A+, EC Council Certified Ethical Hacker, EC Council Certified Incident Handler, EC Council Certified Encryption Specialist, Amazon AWS Cloud Practitioner, Amazon AWS Solutions Architect Associate, and Amazon AWS Developer Associate.

