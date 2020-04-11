KHS culinary arts lab offers students glimpse into hospitality careers

Kankakee High School students interested in culinary arts have a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience and explore career possibilities within the walls of their school.

Since the KHS culinary lab received a makeover in 2019, interest in the culinary arts program at the school has been high.

This year, 364 students elected to take courses centered on cooking and hospitality. Culinary and baking classes will be open to freshmen as well as starting in the 2020-21 school year.

The revamp was part of a $29.8 million federal loan that virtually rebuilt the high school and covered upgrades at other schools.

The objective was to create a culinary lab that would prepare students for food service jobs 30 years into the future.

That’s why the Daily Journal is recognizing the KHS culinary arts program for Excellence in Hospitality as part of the 2020 Progress Awards.

Kankakee Community College President Mike Boyd nominated the KHS program for this recognition. In his nomination, Boyd said the culinary arts lab at KHS represents a “giant leap forward” for hospitality-related career and technical education in the region.

“Not only do students have an opportunity in the laboratory environment to learn about nutrition and healthy dining, but they can explore career pathways in the hospitality industry,” Boyd wrote. “Most importantly, students completing programming learn valuable work-ready skills which they can transfer to other career interests as well.”

Felice Hybert, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for Kankakee School District 111, said potential career pathways after graduation was a consideration when redesigning the high school.

Finding that many hospitality and service industry jobs are available in Kankakee County, the district wanted to expand upon what was available for students.

Since the closest state-of-the-art culinary lab was at Joliet Junior College, it served as a model for what the KHS lab would become. The curriculum was also designed to align with Joliet Junior College’s cooking program.

The newly remodeled KHS lab mimics the workspace in real restaurants. It features classroom space as well as a kitchen with commercial-grade cooking features and appliances, like a dishwasher, large cooktops and a walk-in freezer.

“As kids are eating in the cafeteria, there’s windows and you can look inside the culinary lab and the classroom,” Hybert said. “We wanted to give [students] that sense of hope and wonder, like ‘I wonder what’s going on in there.’”

In addition to partnering with Joliet Junior College, the district also worked closely with Peoria High School, which has a similar culinary arts program.

This year, KHS began teaching a restaurant management and culinary arts curriculum called ProStart through the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation. Students learn what it takes to operate a restaurant from both the front and back of the house.

“What we are trying to do is give students the opportunity to earn some credentials or experience that they can take with them,” Hybert said.

In the coming years, the district plans to delve further into the ProStart curriculum and give students the experience they need to be able to compete in state and national cooking competitions and win scholarships, she said.

The teacher who worked to develop the culinary arts program is no longer with the district, so finding instructors with real-world experience, such as local chefs, is also on the district’s radar.

Other future goals include collaborating with other departments within the high school to give students an even more well-rounded experience.

For example, students taking a cooking class could prepare and serve meals to community members who have come to see a musical or play put on by theater students.

“We are really looking at how [we can] open up our high school to the community and give our students a chance to be able to practice those skills,” Hybert said.

Further collaborations could include student athletes taking courses on health and nutrition to complement their training and students in botany courses growing food in the greenhouse for use in the kitchen.

“We are in the infancy of the program, but we are really looking forward to continuing to expand,” Hybert said.

