Bourbonnais seeks residents' input in master plan

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — An outdoor performance center, a walking path, a water feature or even interactive activities — what does the community envision as part of future improvements in the village of Bourbonnais?

The village is in the process of creating a Community Campus master plan and has invited the community to get involved every step of the way. Community input has been sought through an online survey and open house event. A second online survey to vote on plan concepts derived from these engagements is planned.

“We cannot express enough how important this is for the community to be involved in,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said. “The Community Campus Plan is for our residents and visitors. In order to come together more often as a community, we need to know what the community wants.”

In the fall of 2019, Bourbonnais announced plans to create an attractive central core for community gatherings around the Bourbonnais Municipal Center and surrounding areas.

The vision is to create a high-quality, destination-focused center for residents and visitors to use for seasonal functions and year-round events.

The Community Campus master planning process is expected to be completed in late May with assistance from The Lakota Group, an urban planning and landscape architecture consulting firm.

The plan will focus on key goals of placemaking, promoting community identity and pride, and fostering economic development.

To learn more, visit villageofbourbonnais.com/development/community-campus-plan.

The survey will be available online for the next two weeks.

Take the survey at villageofbourbonnais.com/development/community-campus-plan/