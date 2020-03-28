Troy Clark had a vision for 5 Star Wings

Troy Clark, born and raised in Kankakee, is finally doing something he’s comfortable with, but he knows he’s capable of much more.

It’s just took some time away from Kankakee to put Clark, the owner-operator of 5 Star Wings at 125 W. Station St., on the right path. He’s the Daily Journal’s Male Entrepreneur of the Year.

“It comes all from up there,” said Clark, pointing to the heavens. “I got down on my knees one day and said, ‘I’m done.’ He gave me the opportunity to do something else.”

Clark attended Westview High School and eventually got his GED, but he was going down the wrong path, spending too much time on the streets. His mom sent him to live in Georgia in 1989.

“I’m working restaurants at Waffle House, I said to myself, ‘What am I doing here?” Clark said. “When I came back to town in 2001 and asked myself that same question, I got an answer — it was to open up a restaurant to come back here and do what I was doing.”

While working in Georgia, he learned how to make his favorite dish — wings.

“After tasting their food, looking for their foods here, I couldn’t find it,” Clark said. “So, I went into my kitchen and cooked it myself, and that’s what it’s originally born from.”

He also learned how to make the food-dining experience profitable.

“It was more or less the guy I was working for, Joe Rogers Jr., the guy over Waffle House,” Clark said. “They have a heck of a system. I was there nine years, and that’s where I believe I got the passion of cooking.

“You’re cooking like $1,100-$1,200 of food. Every customer who comes in the door, you turn around, ‘Hey, Paul, how you doing?’ and you’ve already got their plate ready, and they’re just amazed with it. That’s where I got the passion. They turn over the dollar and get the food out fast. It’s amazing.”

Soon after Clark returned to Kankakee he began a catering service out of his home. In 2005 he expanded into operating a food truck in the parking lot of the Dollar General on South Washington Street in Kankakee with the help of John Tamblyn.

Then Tamblyn hooked him up with Ryan “Bull” Wilder in 2007, and the two had a lot in common.

“We agreed upon a business relationship,” Clark said. “… When we first opened the door, it was Bull’s Barbecue and 5 Star Wings. I was subleasing, and I wasn’t accustomed to that. I tried to make it work, but I ran into a lot of snags with that.

“We’re still friends to this day, but the business arrangement wasn’t set up correctly. It was no one’s fault but mine. At the end of the day, I ended up making more mistakes in my life, and I ended up going through some things. I put the business down. I lost the passion for it and everything.”

Clark then worked as a photographer for several years, but the food industry was his true calling. He operated a kitchen at the Corner Store on North Schuyler Avenue in 2015.

“That’s when I really got back into it,” he said.

That led to opening up 5 Star Wings at 559 E. Court St. in January 2017.

“We did great there,” Clark said. “It was just a small area.”

Just when his lease was expiring on Court Street, the property on West Station Street, former home Bull’s Barbecue, opened up. Local Realtor Buck Tamblyn helped Clark purchase the property.

“When we first came here, our numbers kind of tripled because of the [story] in the Daily Journal,” he said referring to an article published on his new location. “When they did that, it was the greatest thing that ever happened to us. I take it as inspired from above because it came at a time when it was perfect. We were just opening and they actually showed us a lot of love.

“The staff here, the people who are still with me, they kind of believe in what we’re doing They put a lot of effort into it.”

He now has seating for 56 diners, something he didn’t have at the Court Street location, and he can accommodate dinner parties. Clark employs four part-time employees. He’s got a menu with everything from burgers to shrimp.

Clark, who has a vision of expanding to 23 locations, also learned how anybody can become a successful entrepreneur.

“I came from here, and I’ve been through everything that you could possibly imagine, from drug addiction to the county jail to the court systems,” he said. “It’s like a lot of us from Kankakee, especially in my community, they never get a chance. I think Georgia was probably the best thing that happened to me because I got to see people like me were actually living, working and making ends meet.

“I don’t think people here get too many opportunities to see our people, people like themselves, doing business. For the most part I believe this move that God is leading me on, is more or less not for me, but for my people here in Kankakee. Not [just] black people, people that are less fortunate than others and people who see us as a problem and not a solution. Not that I was so unfortunate, but I made a lot of choices on my own, just looking at my surroundings.

“One thing I know, when my people see us doing something, it’s motivation for them to do something. ... I’m not a minister, but I get the chance to minister to a lot of people around here just by being in this position.”

Location: 125 W. Station St., Kankakee

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.

Menu: Known for its variety of wings but has everything from burgers to shrimp, including beef brisket, pulled pork, barbecue rib tips, chicken and waffles, fish and grits, shrimp and grits, Philly cheese steaks, Italian beef, macaroni and cheese.

Contact: 815-304-5875, 5starwingsil.wixsite.com/5starwings