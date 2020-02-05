Lights back on! New downtown project symbolic of rebirth

KANKAKEE — While there may be those who don’t see what the fuss is regarding new street lighting in downtown Kankakee is all about, but for those deeply aware of the city’s past, the lights are figuratively and literally illuminating.

For David Baron, a member of the Kankakee Development Corporation’s board of directors, the son of a longtime city alderman, a downtown-based attorney and a Kankakee resident, he knows exactly what the official lighting ceremony in February meant.

He recalled being a young boy and seeing the vehicle bumper stickers: Last One Out, Turn Out The Lights. The stickers had become popular as Kankakee experienced economic hardships because of the loss of major manufacturing employers.

But at 4:50 p.m. on a cold, windy night in February in the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue, the lights once again shone brightly in the three blocks of North and South Schuyler avenues were ceremonially turned back on.

Following a count of 10 by the crowd gathered, the switch was flipped and the Festoon lights strung across the roadway lit the area.

“We are doing something new and different,” Baron explained before the light switch was flipped. “We are turning back on the lights — energy-efficient lights.”

OPTIMISM SHINES

The lights provide a canopy of optimism. The optimism is not for returning the downtown district to what it once was — meaning a regional retail hub — but for what the district is on its way to becoming.

That is, Baron noted, a place for professional services; small, independent businesses; and a gathering point for community enjoyment.

The lights were merely the finishing touches to the approximate $2 million infrastructure investment the city made into the downtown district located in the 2nd Ward.

The streetscape construction project, which took more than a year to complete in large part due to the unusually wet spring, features new streets, sidewalks, curbs, public seating, planter boxes, light poles and bike lanes.

The project was funded through money which remained in the downtown’s expiring Tax Increment Financing district. The money had to used for a project within the region it was collected.

SOME OBJECTIONS

The project eliminated on-street parking on Schuyler’s eastside within these three blocks, as well, in an effort to make the area as pedestrian- and bike-friendly as possible.

Some aspects of the project were met with more community resistance than other — most notably the elimination of on-street parking — but the project moved forward.

“We knew we would have obstacles, but dwelling on the negative and the past doesn’t help anyone,” Baron added. “We can handle change. We can bring change.”

Just before the countdown to lights took place, Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong who was among the champions for the project noted with manufacturing plant expansion and job growth, the region has been challenged to step up its performance for those looking to make Kankakee County their home.

The downtown investment, she noted, is an example of what can be accomplished.