2 downtown buildings sold

KANKAKEE — Two of downtown Kankakee’s most prominent office buildings — the PNC Bank building and Clock Tower Centre — were sold for $1.43 million to two developers.

Reports were published in January that Kankakee businessman and developer Mike Pinski and Chicago real estate developer Doug Baum, took possession of the two properties, which had been owned by Manteno’s Buck Tamblyn.

The 6-story PNC building is located at 1 Dearborn Square. Clock Tower, which had been known as the Arcade building for generations, is located at 187 S. Schuyler Ave.

These properties are crucial to any development concepts the city has for its downtown district.

Tamblyn had owned the 55,000-square-foot Clock Tower property since October 2008 and the PNC building since September 2005.

Both properties are experiencing difficulties in attracting tenants. PNC is about 55 percent occupied, and Clock Tower is about 40 percent occupied.

Pinski is the owner of the office complex in the 200 block of North Schuyler Avenue, directly across the street from the Paramount Theatre. He also owns the former PNC Bank property located at the corner of Illinois 50 and North Street in Bradley, among other properties.

The 52-year-old Baum is a new name in the Kankakee region. He and Pinski have known one another for more than 30 years as they attended the University of Illinois together and were members of the same fraternity.

Baum said in January that he and Pinski were developing their plans for the two buildings. He noted that he had previously looked at some other Kankakee area properties.

Brad Kuntz, Kankakee Development Corp. president, the organization which oversees much of downtown Kankakee, is pleased to see a new investor in downtown.

He expressed confidence Pinski and Baum can return the buildings to profitability. There has been talk of bringing residential use to the PNC building, but final plans are still being mulled.

“Having an outside developer is good,” Kuntz said. “He is obviously doing this to make money, not out of the goodness of his heart. This should tell people there is opportunity here.”