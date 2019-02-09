Vivacious looks for Valentine's Day: Status Salon on the day's hottest trends

Do you know how you'll style your hair this Valentine's Day? Planning a trip to the nail salon? Wondering which makeup look to try? Here's what Natalie Williams and Deena Rabideau, co-owners of Status Salon in Bourbonnais, have to say about perfecting your look for this very special holiday.

<strong>Bold lips</strong>

Nothing says "Valentine's Day" quite like the bold, seductive color of red. Lipstick in any shade of red might work for the date, but the bolder, the better. If red isn't your color, try a creamy, golden rosy color to accentuate your lips.

Bright highlight is still extremely popular, but opt for something more subtle this holiday. Use highlight softly on your cheeks, and keep your eyeshadow colors more natural, as well. We're thinking golden and pink hues to make your eyes sparkle and glimmer.

<strong>Natural nails</strong>

Don't forget your nails this Valentine's Day! You'll need your nails to look their best when holding hands with your loved one. At your next nail appointment, ask for coffin-shaped nails to add some elegance to your holiday look. If you prefer simpler shapes, round nails will work great, too.

The best color for this holiday is, again — you guessed it! — red. Depending on your mood, try a subdued matte red or add bold, vibrant glitter to make your nails stand out. For those who prefer things "au naturel," remember that natural manicures will never go out of style.

<strong>Glamorous hair</strong>

Valentine's Day is not a day to roll out of bed and simply let your hair down. Depending on what you have planned, try some soft, glamorous curls to frame your face.

If you'd rather style an up-do, try a top braided knot to show off your fancy, feminine side. For a casual, laid back look, put your locks in a loose half-bun and hold it all in place with some gentle hairspray.

<strong>Elevate your status</strong>

Status Salon is located at 215 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais. Stop by on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For questions or to book an appointment, call 815-936-0308 or find Status Salon on Facebook.