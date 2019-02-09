Time to Chill

<p class="p1"><strong>WHAT WE’RE READING</strong>

<p class="p1">"I've known him all my life, and I hope I'll always know him." Those words written by author James Baldwin open his 1974, critically acclaimed novel, "If Beale Street Could Talk." Nineteen-year-old Tish (Clementine) lets that thought cross her mind as she goes to visit her true love in jail.

<p class="p1">Fonny (Alonzo), a 22-year-old sculptor and the father of Tish's unborn child, finds himself in jail, falsely accused of rape. Tish and her strong-willed and like-minded family support her in helping to find a lawyer who can defend Fonny, hopefully setting him free before the birth of his child.

<p class="p1">Coming off of a six-year book release hiatus, Baldwin intertwined love and the prison and justice system against African-Americans with themes that have a sense of familiarity even today, such as the human bond, love, hope and hopelessness — all making for a very intriguing 197-page read.

<p class="p1">"If Beale Street Could Talk" was adapted for the silver screen by Barry Jenkins, and released Dec. 14, 2018.

<p class="p1">"If Beale Street Could Talk" can be found on Amazon, and wherever books are sold.

<p class="p1"><em>By Kiera Allen</em>

<p class="p1"><strong>WHAT WE’RE WATCHING</strong>

<p class="p1">Personally, I'm not a huge rom-com fan, but I do have a soft spot for awkward teenage comedies. "Alex Strangelove," one of Netflix's 2018 original films geared towards young adult viewers, follows the awkward romantic encounters of a high school senior named Alex Truelove (yep, that's his real name!), portrayed by Daniel Doheny.

<p class="p1">Alex and his girlfriend Claire (Madeline Weinstein) have been dating for months and have been friends for even longer. Contrary to typical teenage relationships, Claire wants to take their relationship to the "next level" and have sex as soon as possible, but Alex is a bit apprehensive.

<p class="p1">One night, Alex's apprehension grows into confusion when he meets an openly gay teenager named Elliot (Antonio Marziale) at a party. Alex and Elliot quickly hit it off, but is there something more than friendship in store for them?

<p class="p1">"Alex Strangelove," written and directed by Craig Johnson ("The Skeleton Twins"), is a heartwarming, gut-bustingly funny film to watch this Valentine's Day, especially if you're looking for a story with characters who share your strangeness.

<p class="p1"><em>By Aryana Adkanian</em>

<p class="p1"><strong>WHAT WE’RE LISTENING TO</strong>

<p class="p1">If you're searching for the perfect romantic playlist for Valentine's Day — look no further. We've put together a playlist on Spotify that's sure to set the mood for your entire day spent with the person or people you love.

<p class="p1">"Moody's Mood For Love," originally written by jazz singer Eddifer Jefferson in 1952, didn't gain popularity until two years later when the song was recorded by King Pleasure. In the years to follow, the song was covered by the likes of Quincy Jones, Van Morrison and Aretha Franklin, but the cover that seems to be perfectly paced and most pleasing to the ear is from Amy Winehouse on her 2003 album, "Frank."

<p class="p1">The song itself is a simple, yet striking ode to being in love, focusing on being in the now, instead of worrying about what the future may bring.

A throwback on our carefully curated playlist is Atlanta Rhythm Section's "So in to You," the debut single from their 1977 sixth studio LP, "A Rock and Roll Alternative."

This soft-rock tune gets straight to the point. Rodney Justo sings of seeing someone suddenly walk into a room, then forming an immediate attraction and hoping that attraction is mutual. It's become the band's greatest hit, and is sure to bring a romantic spark to any setting.

To listen to these songs and many more on our "Songs to swoon over" playlist, log onto your Spotify account and search "dailyjournal", then click on the "Playlists" tab. Or, type <a href="https://spoti.fi/2FzTHzz" target="_blank">https://spoti.fi/2FzTHzz</a> into your internet browser.

<p class="p1"><em>By Kiera Allen </em>

<p class="p1"><strong>WHAT WE’RE DRINKING</strong>

<p class="p1">Normally, I like my coffee to taste like coffee. But sometimes I want to drink my dessert, and that's where Starbucks comes in. This Valentine's Day, I suggest trying an item off the "secret" menu, which is a not-so-secret thanks to Google.

<p class="p1">The "Raspberry Cheesecake" drink actually tastes like February feels. It's fruity, sweet chocolate and tastes better with every sip. If you're into hot drinks, order it as a latte. But if you prefer to freeze just to get that perfect Instagram pic, go for a frappuccino.

<p class="p1">So, how do you order it? It's easy! Just ask for a white chocolate mocha (either hot or as a frappuccino) with raspberry syrup. If you're ordering a tall size, go for one pump of syrup; for a grande, ask for one and a half; and for a venti, make it two. Happy sipping!

<p class="p1"><em>By Aryana Adkanian</em>