Jaylan Dunn graduates from Beloit

Jaylan Dunn, of Manteno, graduated cum laude from Beloit College, in Beloit, Wis., on May 20. A 2014 graduate of Manteno High School, Dunn earned a bachelor of arts degree and majored in sociology. While at Beloit, Dunn played volleyball and basketball. She was a four-year letter winner in both. Dunn was Academic Midwest Conference in volleyball (2016, 2017), team captain (2017) and Most Valuable Player (2017) and a starter all four years. In basketball, Dunn was named academic all-conference (2015-18), team captain (2017) and Team Leadership Award (2017). Dunn received the Ruth L. Peterson Senior Scholar-Athlete Award (2018) and the Donald “Red” Janssen Award-Top Junior Female Athlete (2016-2017). Dunn is the daughter of Mary Wilken and Stephen Dunn.