Roy Collins Timeline

The Kankakee Valley Park District has seen ups and downs under former executive director Roy Collins, who formally ended his employment there on May 6, 2016. Collins is set to be sentenced on Wednesday in federal court after he pleaded guilty to felony counts of wire and mail fraud. What follows is a timeline of his tenure at the park district.

<strong>Election 2007 —</strong> Roy Collins elected to the Kankakee Valley Park District Board of Commissioners.

<strong>July 20, 2011 —</strong> Collins is hired as Kankakee Valley Park District executive director in a 4-1 vote of the park board. Collins, who was board chairman at the time, voted for himself.

<strong>July 13, 2012 —</strong> The park district holds the first BBQ Fest.

<strong>March 21, 2013 —</strong> The park district fails a state mandated financial audit for the first time. Independent auditors discover records are missing, expenses lack documentation, payroll records are jumbled and there is little control over cash.

<strong>July 12, 2013 —</strong> The second BBQ Fest is held featuring performances by Great White and Warrant. Federal prosecutors allege this is when Collins started converting event proceeds to his personal use.

<strong>March 28, 2014 —</strong> RecCenter reopens in downtown Kankakee under park district ownership after getting $2.5 million in rehab work.

<strong>July 11, 2014 —</strong> The third annual BBQ Fest. Prosecutors allege this is when Collins started demanding a $6,000 kickback from an individual hired for the festival, diverting the false proceeds to his personal use.

<strong>Oct. 22, 2014 —</strong> The park district fails a second state mandated audit of its finances for 2013.

<strong>August 2015 —</strong> Collins decides to make the Kankakee Valley Park Foundation the new fiscal agent for the annual BBQ Fest. He remains on the board and has more than $60,000 in BBQ Fest proceeds transferred to the foundation’s account.

<strong>Oct. 3, 2015 —</strong> The Daily Journal publishes an investigative report on the park district’s failure to account for all of the money it collected and spent since Collins was hired.

<strong>Oct. 10, 2015 —</strong> Collins signs a Kankakee Valley Park Foundation check for $3,008 to purchase a liner for a pond he was building at his home. Another $1,400 check goes to a trucking company to haul water to fill the hole.

<strong>Nov. 11, 2015 —</strong> Illinois State Police obtain photographs of Collins installing a pond liner at his home in Limestone Township.

<strong>Nov. 18, 2015 —</strong> The Illinois State Police execute a search warrant requesting park district financial records dating back to June 2015.

<strong>Jan. 21, 2016 —</strong> The Illinois State Police are denied interviews with park district commissioners and members of the Kankakee Valley Park Foundation Board.

<strong>Jan. 25, 2016 —</strong> Collins is placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

<strong>Feb. 2, 2016 —</strong> The investigation widens. A second search warrant is issued requesting park district and park foundation financial records dating back to January, 2012.

<strong>February 2016 —</strong> The park foundation gets a new attorney who allows interviews with the state police its previous attorney, Greg Mitchell, hadn’t granted. Mitchell becomes Collins’s attorney.

<strong>Late March 2016 —</strong> Investigators interview several Kankakee Valley Park Foundation members.

<strong>April 5, 2016 —</strong> The park district board votes 3-2 to part ways with Collins under a “mutual separation agreement.” The park board also votes 3-2 to close Splash Valley Aquatic Park for the summer, saying they don’t have the money to repair and open it.

<strong>May 6, 2016 —</strong> Collins receives a $75,000 severance from the park district board. The agreement bars the park district from attempting to recover the payment for any reason, even if Collins is eventually convicted.

<strong>Sept. 7, 2016 —</strong> Collins is indicted on one federal charge each for wire fraud and mail fraud at the federal court in Urbana. An initial court date is set for Sept. 28.

<strong>Sept. 5, 2017 —</strong> Collins pleads guilty to felony counts of wire and mail fraud in federal court in Urbana.

<strong>Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2018 —</strong> At the end of two days of testimony in Collins’ sentencing hearing, his attorney, Gregory Mitchell, is granted a hearing for Collins to withdraw his guilty plea. The hearing has been delayed twice because transcripts from the sentencing hearing have not been completed. The hearing was scheduled for May 21 in U.S. District Court in Urbana. No new date has been set. Prosecutors are asking U.S. District Judge Colin Stirling Bruce to sentence Collins to 57 months in prison, serve three years of supervised probation and pay restitution. Collins was eligible for 40 years in prison and up to $500,000 in fines.

<strong>April 10, 2018</strong> — A copy of the sentencing hearing transcript is still not available. A May 21 date is stricken from the record.

<strong>Aug. 16, 2018</strong> — Judge Colin Bruce recuses self from Sarah Nixon’s kidnapping case. He does so after it comes to light that he sent emails to a former paralegal that mentioned the trial and comments from Bruce on how the trial was going in December 2016. It comes a day after Bruce denied Nixon’s request for a new trial and to recuse himself based on the emails.

<strong>Aug. 17, 2018</strong> — Chief Judge James Shadid temporarily removes Bruce from criminal cases he is presiding over.

<strong>Aug. 22, 2018</strong> — Two days after reassigning the case to himself, Shadid ordered the Collins’ hearing transcript be prepared by Sept. 4. Shadid set Oct. 5 as the date Collins’ attorney Gregory Mitchell must file his motion to withdraw plea. Federal prosecutors must respond by Oct. 19. Shadid set Nov. 19 for hearing on the motion in Urbana. If the motion is denied, sentencing will follow the hearing.

<strong>Oct. 5, 2018</strong> — Attorney Gregory T. Mitchell files motion to dismiss indictment, or alternatively. to withdraw guilty plea.

<strong>Oct. 23, 2018</strong> — U.S. prosecutors file response to Collins’ motion to dismiss indictment, or alternatively, to withdraw guilty plea.

<strong>Nov. 19, 2018</strong> — Hearing was be held on Collins’ motion.

<strong>Dec. 3, 2018</strong> — Judge denies Collins’ motion. Sets sentencing date of Jan. 11, 2019.

<strong>Jan. 11, 2019</strong> — Collins is sentenced to 31/2 years in federal prison. After his release, he will be on probation two years.

<strong>Feb. 21, 2019</strong> — Judge orders Collins to pay $196,793.51 in restitution to Kankakee Valley Park District, Kankakee Valley Park Foundation and Municipal Bank in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Feb. 26, 2019</strong> — Collins was scheduled to report to U.S. Bureau of Prisons to begin serving his sentence.