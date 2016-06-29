When is it time to say goodbye?

Unfortunately, at some point, every pet owner has to ask this question.

Veterinarians address this issue every week. Owners look to us for guidance in these difficult times. Many of these patients we have known since their first baby visit, forming a lifelong bond of care, but no one knows your pet as well as you do.

As veterinarians we can help provide comfort and assistance for quality of life, but also assistance when the time comes to say goodbye. While it is very difficult and sad for us as well, we know when animals are suffering, it is part of our profession to aid in the alleviation of it.

Always be sure to consult with your veterinarian before making any decisions.

To determine your pet’s quality of life, ask yourself these questions:

• Is my pet still excited about eating?

• Is my pet eating much less, no matter what is offered?

• Does my pet still play and interact with me often?

• Is my pet sleeping more?

• Does my pet seem disinterested in me?

• Does my pet avoid me?

• Is my pet in pain when he or she moves around?

Maybe what's happening is treatable and it may not be time. I would encourage

anyone concerned that their pet’s quality of life may be severely compromised to discuss it with their veterinarian before making a decision.

In fact, it is rare that I will see a new patient for euthanasia because the owner has not given me the opportunity to evaluate the overall health of the pet. If a pet is aging, experiencing pain and senility changes and is no longer eating, then it is time for consideration.

End of life care is a necessary service starting with consulting and educating. Not all of our pets are fortunate enough to pass peacefully in their sleep, requiring us to have to make the decision.

Although it is a very emotionally difficult decision, it can be a peaceful passing in a low stress environment with emotional support.

Being prepared for the process and knowing what to expect can help. Not all veterinary clinics have the same approach so it is a good idea to ask first. My approach is to give pain/sedation medication to relax the pet. The whole process usually takes about 20-30 minutes from sedation to euthanasia and is quiet and peaceful.

After care ranges from private cremation, to cremation with communal burial or home burial if allowed. Using a local family service, the choice of private cremation allows you to choose a special urn to bring the ashes of your beloved pet home.