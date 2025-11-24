BLOX REMINDERS

<h2>Authors and bylines</h2>

<strong>For articles by you:</strong>

- Byline format is: <strong>Name | email | phone</strong> (use “|,” not line breaks)

- For articles you are publicly authoring, make sure to fill out your byline AND list yourself as the author by clicking on the plus sign under the “Authors” section

<strong>For staff reports:</strong>

- List the byline as “<strong>Daily Journal staff report</strong>” (“DJ” is uppercase; “staff report” is lowercase)

- DO NOT write “The” before “Daily Journal”

- DO NOT list yourself as the author for staff reports, file images or anything else you do not want associated with your name

- If you are automatically listed as the author of any asset you create, make sure to click on your name in the “Authors” section and then click on the minus sign to remove yourself

<strong>For photos:</strong>

- “<strong>Daily Journal/File</strong>” for photos from old photographers

- “<strong>Daily Journal/Name</strong>” for photos from current photographers

<h2>Reusing photos</h2>

- When reusing a photo that ran previously, <strong>MAKE SURE TO DUPLICATE THE PHOTO BEFORE ATTACHING IT TO YOUR NEW STORY</strong>

- To duplicate a photo, click on it once in Blox so that the row is highlighted (but the asset is not yet open), then click “Duplicate” on the top right corner of the webpage

- When you successfully duplicate an asset, the new copy should open up automatically. Now, you can change the text or anything else you want freely

-Make sure to set the duplicated asset to “published”

<h2>Unlocking assets</h2>

- We all know how annoying it is when people accidentally leave a story locked. However, <strong>there is a VERY simple way to unlock any asset.</strong>

- When an asset is locked, click on the asset one time to highlight the row in Blox. Then, in the top right corner of the screen, click “Unlock.”

- Then, you should be able to freely edit and update the asset.

<h2>Summaries</h2>

- <strong>Make sure ALL articles</strong> — even simple briefs or staff reports — <strong>include summaries</strong> for website and social media purposes

- Under the “Summary” tab (next to the main “Body copy” tab), write a summary of no more than 1 to 2 sentences to summarize your lead and/or the gist of the article

<h2>Keywords</h2>

- <strong>Add about 5 to 10 keywords</strong> for to your articles to make them appear more easily on Google or internal website searches

- The Keywords section is found under the “Tags” tab of any asset

<h2>Slugs</h2>

- Slug format is <strong>yearmonthdate-section-description</strong>

- Example: 20190312-news-blox-reminders

- Once a story is in first edit, make sure to copy and <strong>paste the slug into the #general channel in Slack</strong> (<a href="https://k3daily-journal.slack.com/messages/CAGFU632B/" target="_blank">k3daily-journal.slack.com</a>) for Mike Frey to see the following morning