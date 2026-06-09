Exhibits to come alive for Night at Kankakee County Museum

The Kankakee County Historical Society’s new fundraising event, Night at the Kankakee County Museum, will bring the exhibits to life on June 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Experience the Kankakee County Museum after hours like never before.

The Kankakee County Historical Society’s new fundraising event, Night at the Kankakee County Museum, will bring the exhibits to life from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.

Visitors are encouraged to bring flashlights, friends and an appetite for this one-of-a-kind adventure as they explore the grounds in a whole new way with interactive tours and exhibits that come alive throughout the museum campus.

Designed to be fun for all ages, Night at the Kankakee County Museum promises an evening of history, surprises and unforgettable memories.

The Champagne Experience will be entertaining guests in the Column Garden for the duration of the event.

Just like in the popular movie series, the setting sun will bring to life historical figures like Betsy Ross, Abraham Lincoln, and so many more.

General Admission tickets are $25 for adults 18 and older, $20 for children ages 4-17, and free for children ages 3 and under.

Tickets are now available on Kankakee County Museum’s website: kankakeecountymuseum.com/event-details/night-at-the-kankakee-county-museum-2026-06-20-18-00-1

The price of admission includes entertainment, food and a one-hour, self-guided interactive tour of the Kankakee County Museum Campus, located at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.

Tour times are 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m., but ticket holders can enjoy live entertainment and food in the Column Garden for the entire 3-hour event.

Experience history coming to life at the Night at the Kankakee County Museum event on June 20, 2026. (Provided by Kankakee County Museum)

Kankakee County Historical Society Members can enjoy a discounted price with coupon code Member250 or by contacting the museum! Proof of membership may be required.

The museum recommends bringing a chair for comfort for outdoor seating. The event will be held rain or shine.