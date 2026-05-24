Lovina’s Amish Kitchen: Family nights, garden planting and grandchildren fill a busy week

To my dear readers of the Kankakee Daily Journal, after many years, my column will no longer appear in this newspaper. I want to sincerely thank all the readers who have faithfully followed and supported me through the years. Your kind letters, prayers and encouragement have been a blessing. I am also grateful to the Daily Journal for the opportunity to share my everyday life and traditions. You can find me at lovinasamishkitchen.com or Lovina’s Amish Kitchen on Facebook.

It is a warm, windy day with the temperature at 82 degrees, although it feels warmer in the sun. I just brought in the rest of the laundry from the lines. It was a challenge hanging bed blankets and sheets, but once again, the Polygrip clothespins really helped.

Daughter Loretta and her three little ones came over for a while. She said the boys wouldn’t quit begging to come over, so she decided to bring them here for a while. When they left, Denzel said, “We come back again.” Byron spotted the bananas on my counter and said, “Me want monkey.” Every time I give him a banana, I call him a monkey, so he probably thinks that’s what they are called. Haha! They are such precious little innocent sweeties. Loretta said Denzel’s imagination when he is playing outside reminds her of Kevin when he was young.

Friday evening, our family had the monthly “Family night” at our son Joseph and Grace’s house. It was our turn to take meat or sandwiches. Since Joe didn’t have to work, he grilled 20 pounds of chicken to take along. Daughter Susan, Ervin and family couldn’t be there as they had a few sick children. We missed them. On Saturday, son Benjamin took them some leftover chicken. Being a busy mother and always cooking for a family of nine makes some ready-made food a welcome sight. I know I always enjoyed the break from cooking, and even still do when I get out of making a meal.

Thursday was Ascension Day (the ascent of Jesus Christ into Heaven on the 40th day after his resurrection), so we had Fast and Prayer Day in the morning. The afternoon was spent resting. We welcomed a break. It was a quiet day for us. Daughter Verena and Daniel Ray spent the day with his parents. Two of his younger siblings spent the night with them on Wednesday. They enjoy going to their only married sibling for the night.

Wednesday night, granddaughters Abigail and Allison came here off the bus from school and stayed until daughter Elizabeth, Tim, TJ and Andrea picked them up around 9:30 p.m. They had been to Tim’s nephew’s wedding all day. I made biscuits and gravy and fried eggs for our supper. Allison said it was one of her favorite meals.

Joe, our son Kevin, and I played a game with them where we took turns hiding several small objects, and the others had to find them. We would tell them they were hot if they came close to finding it, and if they were far from it, we would tell them they were cold. They also colored before supper.

That morning, daughter Susan dropped Jr. and Sharlene off here around 7:30 a.m. She went with Ervin to his dentist appointment. She came to pick them up again around 10:30 a.m. As Susan was leaving, Loretta brought her three children here while she and Dustin went to town. Daughter Verena helped me with the children until they left in the afternoon. Loretta came to get the children around 3:30 p.m. The bus came soon after with the girls.

I enjoy having my grandchildren here, but this Grandma was ready for her recliner after everyone left. How nice to be able to enjoy them all, then still get your sleep at night. Haha!

Saturday, Daniel Ray, Verena, Joe and I planted the rest of our garden beds. Daniel Ray tilled up a small garden for the potatoes, zucchini and cabbage as we ran out of room in the garden beds. We want to plant some corn too.

Sunday Joe and I attended church at our niece Emma and Menno’s house. They are living in their new barndominium. They had a really small house before, so I’m sure they are really excited for the space with four children. They are in the same church district as daughters Elizabeth and Susan, so I had some of my little grandchildren sit with me. Sister Verena is still at sister Liz and Levi’s house, but has plans to come when Menno and Emma have church again in two weeks.

Monday, May 18, was daughter Lovina’s 22nd birthday. I went to town with Verena to her eye appointment in the morning. I bought Lovina a hanging flower while in town and took it over to her along with her birthday gift and card. I stayed a little to cuddle sweet little 9-month-old Brooklyn. I didn’t stay too long as it was thundering and I wanted to be home before the rain. I did get a few sprinkles on me, but it felt good with the heat from the 80-degree weather.

Friday, May 22, will make me another year older. I will be 55 years young. No, but in all seriousness, I do feel all of those 55 years some days. I can’t complain, though. I have been blessed with good health and have so much to be thankful for.

May God bless each of you!

Joe's portable garden. (Lovina's Amish Kitchen)

Sausage Gravy

1 pound bulk pork sausage or 1 pint canned sausage

2/3 cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

5 cups milk

Brown sausage. Add flour and salt, blend. Add milk gradually, stirring often. Cook until it comes to a boil, then turn off the heat.

• Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight. Her three cookbooks, “The Cherished Table,” “The Essential Amish Cookbook” and “Amish Family Recipes,” are available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, P.O. Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply), or email questionsforlovina@gmail.com and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.