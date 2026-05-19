Forensic audit presentation delayed in Manteno

Manteno officials and residents have waited nearly 10 months to hear the results of a forensic audit of village finances, and they’ll have to wait just a little bit longer to hear what Greene Forensic Accounting Solutions of Chicago might have uncovered.

At Monday’s village Board meeting just before the report was to be presented, Trustee Todd Crockett made a motion to adjourn the meeting so trustees could have time to review the report before its presentation. The motion was seconded, and the meeting was adjourned by a 4-2 vote.

Crockett, CJ Boudreau, Joel Gesky and Annette Zimbelman voted for adjournment, while Mike Barry and Peggy Vaughn voted against. Several residents who were in attendance voiced their disapproval.

The Board voted on Aug. 4, 2025, to have the forensic audit done by Greene Forensic Accounting Solutions for $168,000. The audit will cover from April 1, 2020, to the present.

Boudreau said the final report was expected almost two weeks ago, and trustees received the 186-page document at 8:35 a.m. Monday. A preliminary report was provided to trustees approximately two weeks ago.

“Obviously, many of us work,” he said. “I didn’t get a chance to look at this until 3:30 p.m. and I sped through it from the rough draft. There’s at least, and this is my assessment, 13 differences. … I’m asking for 48 hours to review this. We just feel like we need to be prepared, because if there are things they say to us that make us look bad, but we know are wrong, we have to be able to call that.”

Mayor Annette LaMore met with representatives from Greene and arranged for the presentation to be rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“I hope that most of you are OK with that, and be able to come back,” LaMore said to the residents who were waiting around for a resolution. “It’s obviously not going to happen tonight.”

Crockett said he couldn’t speak to the accuracy of the report without reading it fully.

“It’s definitely not due diligence in order to review this and make an accurate determination of the accuracy of it,” he said. “There’s just not enough time to review it, and I’m glad that we’re going to come back in a couple of days to go through it again.”

Barry said the report should’ve been presented Monday, adding that he spent two and half weeks reviewing the preliminary draft.

“We have to vote on stuff that we know nothing about, and it gets presented to us, and then all of a sudden now we’re going to cry about a final draft,” he said. “The preliminary draft is 187 pages. This one right here is 186 pages. So, where’s the big difference? The issue is that this draft was released already through people, and I have attorneys harassing our accounting auditor.”

Barry added local attorneys have an interest in the content and have contacted the auditor and LaMore about what’s in the audit.

“We pick and choose what we want to do, and that’s the issue,” Barry said. “And if there’s nothing wrong or there’s no problems here, why are we so concerned about this?”