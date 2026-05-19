Clifton Central starts postseason play with 9-3 win over St. Anne

Clifton Central's Emily Ponton reaches home on an inside the park home run during Central's 9-3 victory over St. Anne in the Class 1A Dwight Regional quarterfinal game at Central High School. (Tiffany Blanchette)

A 3-18 start to the season ended any hopes the Clifton Central softball team may have had to earn their fourth winning season in the last five years, but since the calendar turned to May, the Comets have started to heat up.

After closing the regular season on a 5-1 run, the Comets (10-19) started postseason play with a 9-3 win over St. Anne (2-19) in the Class 1A Dwight Regional quarterfinals to keep their season alive a little bit longer.

Central, the hosts of Monday’s quarterfinal game, will move on to play River Valley Conference opponent Grant Park in Tuesday’s semifinals in Dwight after losing a pair of 4-0 games to the Dragons earlier in the season.

“It feels good because we wanted this, and we want Grant Park again,” sophomore Emily Ponton said. “I think we are definitely meshing together a lot better than we did at the beginning. We’re young, and we’re going to come back next year if we don’t get what we want this year.”

Class 1A Softball: Clifton Central vs. St. Anne Clifton Central's Rayven Perkins beats the throw to St. Anne's Addison Rafalski at third base during Central's 9-3 victory over St. Anne in the Class 1A Dwight Regional quarterfinal game at Central High School. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Ponton hit an inside-the-park home run to cap a three-run rally for the Comets in the first inning. She sent an RBI single to left in the third inning, and two batters later, Ella Ponton hit into an error to send Emily home to make it a 5-0 game.

St. Anne got on the board in the fourth when Tatum Kirkland doubled, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch, but the Comets added four runs in the bottom half with Perkins, Emily Ponton and Ella Ponton all having RBI hits.

The Cardinals rallied for a pair of run in the sixth, getting singles from Kirkland and Hedges followed by RBI groundouts from Tessa DeYoung and Mia Saldivar to make it a 9-3 game entering the seventh.

After DeYoung threw a shutout inning in the top of the seventh, St. Anne managed to load the bases in the bottom half before Central’s Mallory Stewart got out of the jam to finish off a complete game.

Class 1A Softball: Clifton Central vs. St. Anne Clifton Central's Mallory Stewart releases a pitch during Central's 9-3 victory over St. Anne in the Class 1A Dwight Regional quarterfinal game at Central High School. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Stewart allowed seven hits and had four strikeouts in the win. Emily Ponton was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs. Perkins was 2 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs while Ella Ponton was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Perkins was among the Comets playing in their final home game Monday.

“I’m glad all of us came together as a team to get that win,” she said. “It’s very sad that it’s my last home game year, but I’m very happy with how the season went and I’m excited to see how we continue on.”

Class 1A Softball: Clifton Central vs. St. Anne Clifton Central's Rayven Perkins looks to throw to first base during Central's 9-3 victory over St. Anne in the Class 1A Dwight Regional quarterfinal game at Central High School. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Grant Park pitcher Cheyenne Hayes will certainly be a good test for the red-hot Comets. She threw a no-hitter in the first game between these teams on April 7 and followed it up with a two-hitter on April 9.

But Central has become even more battle tested since then, with the April 7 loss starting a stretch where eight of the Comets’ last 11 losses came against teams ranked in the Illinois Softball Coaches Association Polls, including ranked 2A teams Beecher, Manteno and Wilmington.

Head coach Matti Lanie has seen this team battle through those tough opponents, and now that they’ve managed to string some wins together down the stretch, she’s excited to see how they finish the season.

“We’ve come a long way since the beginning of the season,” she said. “I’m seeing fight in them. They’re not bowing down to the competition, that’s for sure. They keep fighting and pushing through, and it’s exciting to see.”

Class 1A Softball: Clifton Central vs. St. Anne St. Anne's Tessa DeYoung releases a pitch during Clifton Central's 9-3 victory over St. Anne in the Class 1A Dwight Regional quarterfinal game at Central High School. (Tiffany Blanchette)

For St. Anne, Kirkland finished the game 2 for 4 with two runs. DeYoung had eight strikeouts and two walks with just two of the nine runs being earned.

Monday’s loss was a promising end to the season for the Cardinals, especially considering that when they fell to Watseka 25-0 in their season opener, a majority of the roster was taking the field in a game for the very first time.

“When we started, I had seven out of 12 players that had never played softball before,” head coach Candy Torres said. “Watching what happened today against a team like Central, I was proud to say the least. We stayed in this game with them, and we had a chance at the end a little bit.

“But just knowing these girls came in and learned softball this season, it’s just miraculous. It was hard work.”