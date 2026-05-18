Kankakee School Board hears reduction-in-force concerns

Some students, staff and community members are unhappy about the reduction in force in Kankakee School District 111 and expressed their concerns at last week’s Kankakee School Board meeting.

Those who spoke out during public comment included a student and a parent who voiced support for the head softball coach at Kankakee High School, LaDesha Nelson.

Nelson, who has been with Kankakee since 2023, was one of two physical education teachers whose dismissal as part of the reduction in force was approved on March 23.

Another coach, Alexander Iverson, head strength and conditioning coach at KHS, was dismissed as part of the reduction in force during the May 11 meeting.

Reduction in Force numbers

Superintendent Teresa Lance provided updated numbers to the Daily Journal last week. She said 55 employees were identified for the reduction in force, and of those individuals, eight have resigned. Of the remaining 47 employees, nine will have the opportunity to be recalled to their positions.

That leaves a total of 38 employees dismissed from employment since the RIF began in March. These numbers do not include vacancies that are being left unfilled. Lance also said the number of recalled employees could increase.

For example, if a PE teacher decides to leave the district, then one of the two dismissed PE teachers could be recalled for that job. Employees are selected for recall for available positions based on seniority.

Lance said the RIF is anticipated to save the district about $3.2 million. The district is targeting between $4 million and $4.5 million in reductions to achieve a balanced budget for the next fiscal year, she said. She said that a budget update is planned for the June or July board meeting.

Community concerns

Amielya Taylor, a freshman at Kankakee High School, said Nelson has been a source of support, encouragement and discipline for student athletes.

“Throughout the year, she became someone I was comfortable asking for advice from, a strong, dedicated African-American woman who has a story that I feel inspired by,” Taylor said.

Taylor said that over 300 students have signed a petition agreeing that Nelson should remain in the district.

“We felt it was unfair and not right that someone who was loved here by many had to leave because of money,” Taylor said.

Carolyn Mitchell, a Kankakee parent, said the board should reconsider the employment of Nelson and others who were “highly qualified” for their roles.

“Although our kids are so resilient, they need consistency and structure,” Mitchell said. “... [Nelson] holds the girls accountable and provides consistent expectations and discipline. She breathes life into them.”

James Taylor of Kankakee asked the board to consider the relationships and rapport that many of the dismissed staff members have built with students.

“[We need to] ask ourselves, what are we taking away from our children?” Taylor said.

Octavia Smith, a child care worker whose dismissal as part of the reduction in force was approved March 10, said she and some of her coworkers received letters stating they were not eligible to be recalled to their positions.

“We were let go unjustly and wrongfully in our eyes, and we just want a clear understanding from all of you as to why this has happened to us,” Smith said.

Robert Ellington-Snipes, a Kankakee County Board member, said the district should find a way to retain employees like Nelson, who have “the heart of the community.”

“For our good people, if there’s any way we can cut constructively and try to keep these individuals, I think it’s in our best interest to do so,” Snipes said.

‘Leaner operation’

In addition to Iverson’s dismissal approved last week, the board approved three resolutions on April 20, authorizing employees for the reduction in force.

They included one homeless liaison, two van drivers, a part-time math teacher and two part-time interventionists.

“The RIFs, or the termination of anybody, is not any moment of anything but sadness and disappointment,” Board President Chris Bohlen said.

With declining enrollment and a deficit budget, the board must take action to ensure the proper handling and trust of public money, Bohlen said.

“By doing that, we are going to be running a leaner operation,” Bohlen said. “It’s going to, we hope, save us substantial money and put us in a budget position that is tolerable going forward, so we’re not faced with a state takeover.”