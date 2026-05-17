Fightin’ Irish Ken Klipp Classic returns on Memorial Day

One of Kankakee’s biggest running traditions is approaching with the looming Memorial Day holiday.

The Fightin’ Irish Ken Klipp Classic, in honor of Marine captain Ryan Beaupre, will once again be held on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.

The 5K run and 2K walk will begin at 8 a.m. at Bishop McNamara’s Kankakee site, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd. in Kankakee. On-site registration will begin at 7 a.m., followed by a 7:45 a.m. pre-race welcome and 8 a.m. race start that follows a Memorial Day salute to veterans.

There are prizes for the top five finishers of the 2K walk and for age divisions in the 5K run that will be awarded during a post-race awards ceremony. There is also a free post-race kids leprechaun dash.

Registration is $25 and can be done in advance in addition to the on-site registration. To register online, and for more information, visit bishopmac.com.