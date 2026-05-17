Author Omeakio Tucker discusses faith and work at the Kankakee library

The Kankakee Public Library invites you to meet author Omeakio Tucker on Friday, May 29th, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tucker will discuss her new book, How to be a Corporate Christian: The S.A.L.T. Framework, a guide for Christians navigating the workplace without sacrificing their values. She’ll read from the book and sign copies.

Tucker is a Navy veteran, speaker, and women’s empowerment leader.

Her book offers a blueprint for professional, emotional, and spiritual growth in the corporate world.

The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Kankakee Public Library 201 East Merchant Street, downtown Kankakee 815.939.4564