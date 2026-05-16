Eric Rainbolt leads Bradley-Bourbonnais charge at Manteno

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Eric Rainbolt swings at a pitch he would hit a home run on during a game at Manteno Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

He didn’t have it at the start of Saturday’s game at Manteno, but Bradley-Bourbonnais senior first baseman/pitcher Eric Rainbolt definitely caught something by the end of Saturday’s 8-3 win at Manteno.

Rainbolt was infected by a case of a hot bat, showing his symptoms when he crushed a momentum-sparking two-run home run to highlight a three-run third and nearly hit another in the seventh, settling for an RBI double.

“Like coach (Kobe Shutter) said, I think offense is contagious,” Rainbolt said. “We’ve got a couple of guys at the beginning of the order that, it doesn’t always start off good, but we’ve got one guy to pick us up and then hitting is contagious.”

Cody Youngblood and Keaton Allison smacked back-to-back doubles to trade places in the second and give the Boilers an early edge, a 1-0 lead that Manteno starting pitcher Braden Campbell quickly erased with a solo blast in the bottom of the frame.

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Trenton Burge rounds second and heads to third during a game at Manteno Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

But after Trenton Burge opened the third with a triple and scored on an Andrew Kubal single, Rainbolt’s majestic blast to right field helped give the Boilers plenty of momentum and starting pitcher Jack Haley plenty of run support.

Whether it’s from his usual perspective in the first-base coaches box or the perspective he had from the third-base side filling in as head coach Saturday, Kobe Shutter’s come to see the same thing whenever Rainbolt’s at the dish.

“He’s a confident player and it’s good to have a guy like that on the team who can lead, especially with his bat, to come back with a double after he came around with a momentum-shifting home run,” Shutter said. “And that’s what a senior is supposed to do.”

Meanwhile the solo shot Campbell launched in the second was the only run Halley allowed on six scattered hits, a walk and two strikeouts in 5⅓ innings. Rainbolt, who surrendered a pair of earned runs before escaping a bases-loaded jam to end the game with 1⅔ innings of relief, noted confidence in Haley the same way Shutter sees it in him.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Bradley-Bourbonnais' Jack Haley throws a pitch during a game at Manteno Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

“I think he had confidence in him from the get go,” Rainbolt said. “From the first inning I could tell that he knew he had it, and not once did he back down, no matter if he had runners on or not.”

Rainbolt and Youngblood each doubled as part of their two-hit days, with Rainbolt adding his homer for three total RBIs and Youngblood adding a single and RBI. Hours after seeing a 6-0 lead slip away with a 9-8 loss to Andrew Friday night, Shutter was happy to see the Boilers (9-17) quickly rebound.

“It’s a testament to our team,” Shutter said. “We’ve come a long way. Our record does not show the kind of talent and kind of players we’ve got on this roster. They work hard, they’re gritty, they try to get the job done as much as they can.

“The energy was awesome in the dugout and on the field. Guys were excited to be here and to play the game, and that’s what we try to teach them. You don’t have many of these games left, especially for the 15 seniors.”

Manteno's Connor Harrod hits a pitch during a home game against Bradley-Bourbonnais Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

Gio Arrigo had a 3 for 3 day with a double and an RBI for the Panthers (17-8). Campbell, Connor Harrod and Jake Stevens had two hits apiece, as seniors accounted for all 10 of Manteno’s hits on senior day.

Despite what the scoreboard read at the end of the day, Manteno coach Matt Beckner had no complaints with the effort he got from the Panthers Saturday, as evidenced by their two-run seventh that ended with loaded bases.

“I was happy with our guys that came out and competed, some of our guys that aren’t usually in there or in different positions,” Beckner said. “Just happy all around with the way we battled.”

Manteno's Maddox Toepper catches a pop up during a home game against Bradley-Bourbonnais Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

And while senior third baseman Maddox Toepper may not have factored into the box score, the fact he was able to play was testament to his dedication. Toepper just returned last week after scoliosis caused him to miss a good chunk of the season.

“It’s nice to have Maddox back,” Beckner said. “He’s been up as a three-year starter, our three-hitter last year and a big part of what we’ve done the last few years. For him just to be able to get back and get some games in his senior year is great for us and special for him.”