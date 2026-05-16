Beecher softball completes first undefeated regular season in 20 years: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Beecher 3, Lemont 1: Beecher softball has had plenty of wins in the regular and postseasons in the last couple decades, but with a win in Saturday’s regular season finale, the Bobcats (29-0) did something they haven’t done since 2006: go undefeated in the regular season. Their win streak that dates back to May 14 of last year is now at 38 games heading into the postseason.

Taylor Norkus threw another gem in the final regular season start of her senior season, allowing just one hit and an unearned run in seven innings. She recorded nine strikeouts without a walk. Elena Kvasnicka was 3 for 3 with a steal and a run and Makenna Albert was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Bishop McNamara 10, Argenta-Oreana 2: Josylnn Dole allowed just six hits and had 10 strikeouts in seven innings in the first of two games Saturday. With the win, the Fightin’ Irish reached the 20-win mark for the first time since 2022. Maddy Weiland, Gabby Burnett and Rhaya DePaolo all drove in two runs apiece while Sophia Piggush, Emma Thyfault and Vivian Dole all scored two runs apiece.

St. Joseph-Ogden 10, Bishop McNamara 6: Camille Czako belted a pair of home runs, but the Fightin’ Irish (20-7) dropped their regular season finale and had a seven-game win streak snapped. Czako was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs while Maddy Weiland was 4 for 5 with two runs.

Gardner-South Wilmington 6, Reed-Custer 4: The Panthers (22-11) picked up a road win in their regular season finale and reached their highest win total since 2015. Maddie Simms started in the circle and had four strikeouts in three hitless innings. She also went 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs while Nina Siano was 4 for 5 with a run. Brynn Christensen led the team with two RBIs.

The Comets had Avery Vanek go 2 for 3 with a home run, an RBI and two runs while Kamryn Wilkey was 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs.

Herscher 9, Clifton Central 6: The visiting Tigers (15-16) snapped a three-game skid to end the regular season with a win. Anna Lesage battled through all seven innings to get the win while also going 2 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and a run. Emery Fritz was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs while Keira Ahramovich and Audrey Hoffman had two RBIs apiece.

The Comets (9-16) had Ella Ponton go 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run and Emily Ponton go 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Morris 4, Coal City 1: Masyn Kuder was 2 for 3 with an RBI while Khloe Picard was 1 for 3 with a double and a run for the visiting Coalers (16-15). Addison Harvey was 2 for 3 with a walk.

Rockridge Spring Into Playoffs Classic

Ridgewood 4, Manteno 3 (6 inn.): Hannah Stritar went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Alyssa Singleton was 1 for 3 with a run while the Panthers started off the final day of the regular season with a loss in the first of two tournament games.

Rockridge 2, Manteno 0 (5 inn.): The Panthers (20-9) wrapped up the regular season with a loss to tournament host Rockridge. Maddy Delya allowed five hits in four innings to take the loss in a close game while Mady Dye was 2 for 2.

Baseball

Coal City 8, Burlington Central 2: The host Coalers extended their late-season winning streak to five with a win in the first of two games Saturday. Braden Walker allowed just three hits in seven strong innings, striking out six batters with just one walk. Donnie Ladas went 2 for 4 with two RBIs while Lance Cuddy went 2 for 4 with two runs.

Coal City 11, Rochester 4: Gavin Berger went 4 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs to lead the Coalers (24-7) to their second win of the day and sixth in a row overall. Lance Cuddy also homered, finishing 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs, while Tyce Farrell had two RBIs and Connor Henline scored two runs.

St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Bishop McNamara 0: The Fightin’ Irish (19-7) had their five-game winning streak snapped. Nick Pignatiello and Callaghan O’Connor each went 1 for 3 as the only two Irish hitters to reach base on the Spartans’ Asher Pruemer.