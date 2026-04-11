Disaster Loan Outreach Center open in Aroma Park

Financial assistance for those impacted by the March 10 tornado and hail storm has arrived in Kankakee County.

The U.S. Small Business Administration will open its first Disaster Loan Outreach Center today (Friday, April 10) in the Aroma Park Village Hall, beginning at 10 a.m.

This location will provide in-person assistance to residents, homeowners, renters and businesses for applying for low-interest disaster loans and for guidance throughout the recovery process.

Beginning Saturday (April 11), SBA locations will open in Kankakee and Bradley in an effort to expand access and support for those impacted by the March 10 storm.

Those in the declared disaster areas may be eligible for financial assistance from the SBA. The declared disaster areas included Kankakee, Iroquois, Grundy, Will, Livingston and Ford counties in Illinois; and Lake and Newton counties in Indiana.

Days and hours

Village of Aroma Park Village Hall, 2200 S. Lowe Road - Opening today (April 10) at 10 a.m. Then Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City of Kankakee (Kankakee Depot, 199 S. East Ave.) - Opening Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Village of Bradley (Northfield Square mall, in the former Paul Mitchell salon) - Opening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.