Riverside Healthcare welcomes nurse practitioner Ryan Whitesell to the primary care team

Riverside Healthcare Watseka Campus is located at 1490 E. Walnut Street in Watseka. (Photo Provided By Riverside Healthcare)

Riverside Healthcare has hired nurse practitioner Ryan Whitesell for its primary care team. Whitesell is now accepting patients at the Riverside Watseka Campus, 1490 E. Walnut Street, Suite A.

Whitesell earned his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Western Governors University in Millcreek, Utah, and his Master of Science in Nursing from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois. He is board-certified as a family nurse practitioner through the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

Ryan Whitesell, NP, welcomes patients at the Riverside Watseka Campus. The office is located at 1490 E. Walnut Street, Suite A. (Photo Provided By Riverside Healthcare)

Office Hours: Monday–Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call 815-432-7693.