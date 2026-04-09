Kankakee County Coroner identifies man shot and killed by Bradley police

Investigators talk outside the home on Jonette Avenue where a homicide occurred April 8, 2026. (Jeff Bonty)

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner identified 34-year-old Jose Orozco, of Bradley, as the man Bradley police officers shot and killed during a well-being check in the 600 block of Jonette Avenue Wednesday.

The preliminary cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds, Gessner said.

Final cause and manner will be determined following autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.

The Illinois State Police is investigating the shooting at the request of Bradley Police.

Illinois State Police investigators talk to Jonette Avenue residents following the shooting April 8, 2026. (Jeff Bonty)

Officers responded at around 12:46 p.m., and state police said the officers encountered Orozco, who was armed with a bladed weapon. Police said the man disobeyed officers’ orders to stop, and he continued to advance on the officers. That is when officers discharged their weapons.

The names of the Bradley officers involved in this incident have not been released.

They have been put on administrative leave during the state police investigation, Bradley Deputy Police Chief Adrian Provost said.

Police said the officers rendered aid until EMS arrived at the scene. The suspect was transported to an area hospital and pronounced deceased. No officers were injured.

ISP said special agents will complete a thorough, timely, and independent investigation, and once complete, the case will be turned over to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney for review.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time.