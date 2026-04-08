5 Things to Do in Kankakee County: Chebanse Easter Egg Hunt, ‘Voices of the Community’ celebration

- Aaron Robinson & Kankakee County Historical Society Presents: Voices of the Community (Kankakee): Aaron Robinson, along with the Kankakee County Historical Society, will host a special celebration honoring the release of Insight News Reader, a platform created to uplift and amplify the voice of the community, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at the Kankakee County Museum. Guests will enjoy live entertainment, refreshments, raffles, and exciting prizes. This event is free and open to the public. Visit the event Facebook page for more information.
- Chebanse American Legion Easter Egg Hunt (Chebanse): The American Legion will host its 14th annual Easter Egg Hunt at at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 12 for kids 10 and under at the American Legion Park. Visit chebanseillinois.org/village-events for more information.
- Tulip Gala (Kankakee): Wright in Kankakee’s annual fundraiser, the Tulip Gala, is from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, April 18. The event supports the historic B. Harley Wright House. The evening includes a social hour, dinner, silent auction, raffle and a special presentation of “The Perilous & Amazing Journey of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Imperial Hotel-Tokyo.” Tickets are $75 per person. Visit wright1900.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Me & My Bes-Tea Party (Kankakee): This American Girl-inspired tea party will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at the Kishwaukee Valley Park District Rec Center. This party will feature tea and treats, fashion fun, crafts and sweet surprises. Visit kvpd.com/events/me-my-bes-tea-party for more information.
- “Big Fish” (Kankakee): The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association presents “Big Fish” April 24-26 at the Lincoln Cultural Center. “Big Fish” is a musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton. Visit kvta.org/bigfish for more information or to purchase tickets.
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