Kankakee celebrates local talent at April Grooves Day fundraiser on April 18

April Grooves Day, CIRKA’s annual fundraiser, will take place Saturday, April 18, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Majestic Theater in downtown Kankakee. The all-ages event brings together local musicians and community members for an evening of live performances in support of expanding access to arts and cultural programming throughout Kankakee County.

Doors open at 4 p.m., with music starting at 4:30 p.m. in the Steffari Coffee House. The event features live performances from Winslow Arizona (a tribute to The Eagles), N-Deep, Astra Circus, The 8TB, the Emily Chloe Quinn Ensemble and Ryan Leggott. Billy & Beeso will perform an acoustic set. Youth and emerging artists Shelby Ryan and Holden Garcia will also showcase their work.

Proceeds from the event directly support CIRKA’s ongoing initiatives, including community events, youth programming and local arts development. CIRKA, the Collaborative Initiative to Revive Kankakee Arts, is a nonprofit organization focused on revitalizing the local arts scene through community-driven programming, partnerships and events.

“April Grooves Day is about more than music – it’s about rebuilding a sense of community through the arts,” CIRKA Board Member Aren Michael said in a news release. “We’re creating space for expression, connection and opportunity right here in Kankakee.”

Beyond music, the event will feature food for purchase from Martinez Tacos, The Lush Vine Wine Bar, Steffari Coffee House and Essential Smoothies. Local vendors will also be on site.

Two “Split the Pot” drawings will take place during the event – one at 6:45 p.m. and another immediately after N-Deep’s performance. Attendees are encouraged to stay for both drawings.

Kankakee has a rich creative history, but access to the arts has diminished over time. April Grooves Day aims to change that by bringing people together, uplifting local talent and reinvesting in the community’s cultural heartbeat. By attending or supporting the fundraiser, community members play a direct role in shaping a stronger, more vibrant arts scene in Kankakee.

Tickets and Information

This is an all-ages event. Children 12 and under are free with adult supervision.

General admission tickets range from $20 to $30. VIP admission is $40 to $50 per ticket and includes two drink tickets and balcony seating.

Ticket sales end April 17. To purchase tickets, visit april-grooves-tickets.

For more information about April Grooves Day or CIRKA, contact the organization through its website or social media channels.