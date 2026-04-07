Bourbonnais trustees approve sale of property next to BrickStone Brewery Production Facility

Bourbonnais trustees approved the sale of two lots next to the BrickStone Brewery Production Facility to a New York company during Monday’s board meeting. The company is also looking to purchase the production facility along Brewery Lane. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Bourbonnais trustees approved the sale of two lots next to the BrickStone Brewery Production Facility to a New York company during Monday’s board meeting.

The lots were purchased by Teye Inc. of New York City, for $198,500.

According to New York Division of Corporations, the company incorporated in April 2025.

One lot is a 5.53-acre parcel along Brewery Lane and a 1.16-acre parcel which has frontage along Brown Boulevard, according to the ordinance.

Administrator Mike Van Mill said Teye has five years to develop the two lots.

Teye is also purchasing the BrickStone Brewery Production Facility, which has been for sale for three years, owner George Giannakopoulos said.

He said the sale is not final yet.

“Our family’s been in this area for 30 years in this location. As a downturn of craft beer, we’ve had to make the hard decision to close and liquidate our property,” Giannakopoulos explained to trustees.

“For the last three years we’ve been trying to sell this property. This opportunity came up with the purchase of your property.”

Giannakopoulos said proceeds from the sale will be used for capital improvements of BrickStone Brewery & Restaurant, which the Vasilakis and Giannakopoulos families opened in 2006 at the site of the former Green Briar Restaurant.

After the meeting, Giannakopoulos said he did not want to discuss the sale price.

According to a Daily Journal story in April 2023, the listed price was $3.55 million. The building is approximately 8,728 square feet.

The village approved legislation last year to put the two lots up for sale; it was contingent on the developer purchasing the brewery production facility, officials said.

The village has owned the parcels for more than 30 years.

The vote was five in favor (trustees Rick Fischer, Randy King, Jack Littrell, Craig Toepfer and Mayor Jeff Keast).

Bourbonnais Mayor Jeff Keast listens to a resident during the board meeting’s public comment session on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Keast’s vote gave the ordinance the supermajority required, which is two-thirds of all members.

Trustees abstaining were Bruce Greenlee and Angie Serafini.

Bruce Greenlee (Daily Journal)

They abstained as they want to see what the new owner plans are for the site.

”I wanted to start by saying how much I value BrickStone Brewery and everything that they bring to our community. They’re more than just a business," Serafini said.

“At this time, I don’t have enough clarity on the future use of the empty parcels to cast a fully informed vote, so because of that, I’ll be abstaining from this vote.

Angie Serafini (Photo provided by Angie Serafini )

“Again, I want to reiterate, although abstaining, I fully support BrickStone and their future. In fact, my vote comes from a place of wanting to support them while also ensuring that any broader development aligns with our community expectations.”