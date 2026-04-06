Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: Kankakee’s Jocelyn Sanchez

Name: Jocelyn Sanchez

School: Kankakee

Sport: Girls soccer

Year: Senior

Why she was selected: Sanchez has started her fourth and final year of Kays soccer on a historic note. She had a pair of hat tricks last week, reaching 100 career goals in a 9-0 win over Wilmington last Tuesday, and added another in a 2-2 draw with All-City rival Bradley-Bourbonnais last Friday, helping the Kays to a 3-0-1 start.

You have been such a core part of the program for four years. How quickly has the time gone by and what’s the most exciting part about it being your senior year?

Sanchez: It sounds so cliche to say, but truly, the time goes by so fast. The most exciting part about it being my senior year would be being the senior captain that my teammates look up to. It’s a different feeling when you’re idolized.

You recently signed to continue your academic and athletic careers at South Suburban College. What made that the right fit for you?

Sanchez: Honestly, the entire college process was very stressful and South Suburban made it feel very easy. I am very thankful for all the opportunities and offers that I had, but it’s just the “right” feeling for me. The coaches, players and atmosphere made me feel very welcomed and wanted. South Suburban feels like a second home, just like Kankakee, which was what caught my attention, and I thank God for that for this opportunity.

Part of your big week last week was reaching the 100-career goal mark. Can you explain the sense of achievement that comes with hitting such a big milestone?

Sanchez: It is truly an amazing feeling. I remember when I was just a freshman struggling to be noticed and this is just a small way to show my success and to see how far I’ve grown to not just become a better player, but a better person. I was challenged mentally and physically, and my 100-career goal mark is what made me feel very proud of how far I’ve come.

Do you have any favorites out of all those goals?

Sanchez: I wouldn’t necessarily say that I have a favorite goal, although I love the feeling of scoring a free kick from 20 yards or farther, and especially my Olimpico goals (scoring directly from a corner kick), of which I have six.

You’ve been a part of a historic run the last two seasons, tying a school record with 17 wins in 2024 and 2025, winning the program’s first regional title in 2024 and first conference title last year. What’s allowed so much success in recent years?

Sanchez: Teamwork and group effort is what has allowed so much success in recent years. Yes, you can have a player who stands out, but I strongly believe that one cannot do it just by themselves. If it wasn’t for our team’s hard work and drive for success we wouldn’t have accomplished these things. We knew that if we couldn’t do it for ourselves, then we had to do it for each other, as well as having coaches who push us to be just as successful.

How can you and the team continue that success as this season plays out?

Sanchez: We will continue to work together and strive for the best in ourselves and most importantly, each other. We have big goals that we want to achieve, and we strongly believe that they will be accomplished, and I will help lead my team to that success.