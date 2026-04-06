Bradley-Bourbonnais Rotary Club hosts shredding event Saturday

The Rotary Club of Bradley-Bourbonnais will host their 16th annual household shred event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Over the years, BB Rotary and residents of Bradley and Bourbonnais have successfully diverted hundreds of pounds of paper waste away from area landfills.

All shredding will take place on-site by Beaver Shredding, Inc.

The shred event, co-sponsored by Fieldstone Credit Union and Turk Furniture, will take place in the Turk Furniture parking lot, 515 North Kinzie Avenue in Bradley.

No fees are charged, but donations are accepted. All proceeds are to benefit the Bradley-Bourbonnais Rotary Foundation and Disaster Relief Fund.

This event is limited to residential papers only, such as personal papers, receipts, tax documents, etc.

Please, no newspapers for recycling.

Also, no electronics, plastic, or household hazardous waste are accepted.