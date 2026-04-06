911 dispatcher killed in I-55 two-vehicle crash near Channahon

A 911 dispatcher for Western Will County Communication Center was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday on Interstate 55 near Channahon.

Melissa “Missi” Prosser, 26, of Bourbannais was pronounced dead at 4:14 a.m. Sunday at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Joliet following the crash, according to a statement from the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Prosser was a “wonderful person” who showed a “passion for helping others” and “quickly became a valued member” at Western Will County Communication Center, which is also known as WESCOM, according to a statement on Facebook from the organization.

“Words cannot adequately describe our feelings right now and our condolences are with her family and friends. To say she will be missed would be an understatement. Rest easy Missi, we have the watch from here,” according to the statement from WESCOM.

At 3:14 a.m. Sunday, Illinois State Police troopers responded to the southbound lanes of I-55 at milepost 246 in the Channahon area.

Two drivers, one of whom included Prosser, were taken to local hospitals with injuries following the crash, according to Illinois State Police.

“This is still an active investigation and there is no further information available at this time,” police said.