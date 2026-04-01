Harper Tollefson’s 5 goals lead BBCHS to 9-1 All-City win over Bishop McNamara

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Harper Tollefson takes a shot on goal past Bishop McNamara defenders during the Boilermakers' 9-1 win over Bishop McNamara in All-City play on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Inclement weather that threatened to interrupt Tuesday’s All-City game between host Bishop McNamara and Bradley-Bourbonnais never quite materialized.

But while the rain may have stayed away, the visiting Boilermakers (2-3-1) poured in a season-high nine goals in a 9-1 win over the Fightin’ Irish (0-2).

Bradley-Bourbonnais secured at least a share of its third straight All-City title with the win, which came after a 2-2 tie against Kankakee in the All-City opener on March 27.

Kankakee hosts Bishop McNamara on April 11, with the Kays securing a share of the title with a win.

Boilermaker sophomore Harper Tollefson, who secured a hat trick by halftime Tuesday and finished with five goals, said that All-City wins are always a little more enjoyable than others.

“It definitely makes it more fun because you get to play people that you know,” she said. “It just makes it more competitive, because you’re like ‘oh, I really want to beat this girl.’ It just makes it a lot better [to win].”

Tollefson got the scoring started Tuesday with a goal just over four minutes into the game. Rylee Villegas added one just over a minute later to get the Boilermakers off and running.

Tollefson scored again on an assist from Villegas with 16:44 to go in the half, which was followed over the next six minutes by a goal from Nia Lawrence and then Tollefson’s third.

Tollefson made it four goals five minutes into the second half before Bishop McNamara got on the scoreboard on a free kick from Ava Brockell with 32:45 to play.

Bradley-Bourbonnais set its new season high in goals when Aaliyah Lanum scored directly off a corner kick with 28:26 to go, putting the Boilermakers up 7-1.

With just over 11 minutes to play, Tollefson finished off a career day with her fifth goal before Villegas netted her second in the final minute to wrap things up.

All-City Girls Soccer: BBCHS vs. Bishop McNamara Bradley-Bourbonnais' Aaliyah Lanum, right, celebrates a goal by teammate Harper Tollefson during the Boilermakers' 9-1 win over Bishop McNamara in All-City play on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Tollefson led the team with 12 goals as a freshman last season, and with a goal against Kankakee as well, has put up half that total in just the two All-City games this season.

“I think my endurance it a lot better this year, and I can just see different ways I can help my team out on the field,” she said. “I think it’s really coming together. At first, it was kind of a rocky start, and we’ve played some hard teams so far. But I think we’ll really come together.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Kristen Powell said that Tollefson has done a good job improving on her breakout freshman season, and has already emerged as a team leader despite her relative inexperience.

“Harper has always been a leader and a strong player, but she’s just excelling this year,” she said. “She’s applying her skills from just being an overall athlete, a multi-sport athlete, and she understands the demands that are necessary to be successful on the soccer field.”

For Bishop McNamara, Tuesday’s loss came just one day after its season opener, which ended in an 8-0 loss to Herscher.

First-year head coach Dave Kruse said he has liked how the team, which features a sizable group of underclassmen and varsity newcomers, has responded to playing two tough teams to open the season.

“They’re fighting hard,” he said. “We have a very young team right now, and [Bradley-Bourbonnais] is a bigger program, and we knew that going in. But I think the girls have kept their spirits up, and we scored our first goal, which is a great thing for us.”

Brockell was second on the team with seven goals last season, and along with fellow seniors Isabelle Kuntz and Ellen Ehrman, provides some scoring continuity for a new coaching staff. Laura Moore and Lily Walker-Dionne bring senior experience to the back line as well.

“Ava, Ellen and Isabelle, all three of them are captains and I think they’re deserving of that,” Kruse said. “They were picked by the team. Those are the ones I’m really looking to, and Lily and Laura are strong in defense and I really rely on them for their experience.

“...All of them are just outstanding players that are going to continue to lead our team.”