Scooter’s Coffee rolls into Bourbonnais as latest drive-thru choice

A Scooter's Coffee drive-thru is coming to Bourbonnais. (Scooter's Coffee)

Bourbonnais is the latest location for the next national drive-thru coffee company coming to Kankakee County.

Construction recently started on a Scooter’s Coffee franchise in the 500 block of South Main Street in Bourbonnais, across from Chicago Dough Company and Elite Community Credit Union.

The building on the property has been razed.

Construction is underway on a new Scooter's Coffee drive-thru in the 500 block of South Main Street in Bourbonnais on March 25, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

According to Scooter’s website, they build small drive-thru kiosks (roughly 664 square feet) designed for speed.

Recently, 7Brew and Dutch Brothers announced plans to build drive-thru buildings in Bradley.

According to its website, Scooter’s Coffee is one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing specialty coffee drive-thru companies. It currently has more than 900 stores in 32 states as of March.

The company said they are targeting the Midwest to expand its footprint nationwide.

Scooter’s signature drink is its Caramelicious, a rich, velvety caramel latte.

The menu includes specialty espresso drinks, cold brew, fruit smoothies, breakfast sandwiches and pastries.

They use specialty coffee beans, roasted by affiliated company Harvest Roasting.

Scooter’s was founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska.