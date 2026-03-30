First American Bank merging Kankakee branch into its Bourbonnais location

Traffic travels along Route 45 past Shapiro Developmental Center on June 11, 2025. Seventy acres of unutilized land on the south end of Shapiro's campus has been tabbed for the state’s new “Surplus to Success” program. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Following extensive damage caused by the tornado and hailstorm on March 10, First American Bank announced it will permanently consolidate the operations of the Kankakee and Bourbonnais branches.

Bank officials said in a release after a thorough assessment that the scope of damage and the time and investment required to restore the facility make rebuilding the Kankakee location uneconomical.

Furthermore, the customer acceptance of the necessary temporary consolidation has demonstrated that customer service will be unaffected. This decision was not made lightly, officials said.

First American Bank has served the Kankakee community from its Brookmont Boulevard location since 1962, and the bank remains deeply committed to continuing that service through nearby locations and digital channels.

To ensure continuity of service, several Kankakee branch operations staff will transition to First American Bank’s Bourbonnais branch, located just over one mile away at 288 N. Main Street.

The Bourbonnais branch was not impacted by the storm and will continue operating during regular business hours, offering customers familiar faces and local support.

Customers may continue to manage their accounts through First American Bank’s online and mobile banking services, providing 24/7 access to banking needs.

Safe deposit box service will be discontinued. Those customers will receive separate communications with specific instructions regarding box access and next steps.

“We are grateful for the patience and loyalty of our customers during this challenging time,” Thomas E. Wells, IV, CEO and Chairman, said.

“While this chapter closes, our commitment to the Kankakee and Bourbonnais communities remains strong.”

First American Bank is a full-service bank with 60 locations in Illinois, Wisconsin and Florida.