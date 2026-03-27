KCC President Dr. Michael Boyd selected for prestigious Aspen Presidents Fellowship

Kankakee Community College President Dr. Michael Boyd has been selected as one of just 23 Presidents’ Fellowship participants for 2026 by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. The honor recognizes his vision for connecting education to family-sustaining careers.

Since becoming KCC’s president in July 2019, Boyd has emphasized the link between education and high-demand jobs in the region, using college programs that lead to meaningful careers to demonstrate the value of starting at a community college.

Dr. Michael Boyd of KCC has received an Aspen Fellowship for 2026-27. (Photo Provided By Kankakee Community College)

“I’m honored to be selected for this fellowship and to represent Kankakee Community College,” Kankakee Community College President Dr. Michael Boyd said in a news release. “This opportunity will allow me to continue strengthening the connection between education and workforce needs, ensuring our students are prepared for meaningful, family-sustaining careers.”

The fellowship includes representatives from 14 states, with Boyd as the only participant from Illinois. Fellows will engage in a year-long professional development experience focused on helping students succeed during and after college. The program is led by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program and supported by JPMorgan Chase.

Boyd and other fellows will work with accomplished community college presidents and Aspen leaders to analyze their colleges’ outcomes and develop plans based on field-leading practices. The curriculum includes data on student outcomes, in-demand jobs, and research-proven strategies that drive student success.

“We are honored to see President Boyd recognized at the national level,” said Bill Orr, chairman of the KCC board of trustees. “He represents the very best of KCC’s mission and our commitment to serving students and strengthening our region.”

Boyd joined KCC in 2014 as vice president for instructional and student success. He holds three degrees from Illinois State University: a bachelor’s in English education, a master’s in English studies, and a doctorate in English studies. He previously served as a professor and associate dean at Illinois Central College and as a high school English teacher and football coach.