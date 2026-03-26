Kankakee School Board reflects on storm impact, response

Kankakee School District 111 Superintendent Teresa Lance, center, sorts a box of donated food during a donation drive by Convoy of Hope at Lincoln Cultural Center in Kankakee on Thursday, March 12, 2026. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

On the evening of the March 10 tornado and severe storms in Kankakee County, members of the Kankakee School Board were in the midst of the chaos, sheltering in place at Kankakee Junior High School.

Their scheduled board meeting took place at 7 p.m., and despite a power outage in the junior high, the meeting went on, illuminated by the light of board members’ cell phones.

Some board members reflected on the impact of the storms and the community’s response during Monday’s meeting.

Board President Chris Bohlen said some have asked why the board continued with its meeting during the storms.

The answer is that the board had business that had to be done that night.

“It sounded like bowling balls were hitting the roof of the building,” he recalled.

Chris Bohlen (Daily Journal)

Despite the widespread destruction the storms caused, they also resulted in the community pulling together to help one another, he said.

“It’s amazing that sometimes it takes a disaster to show what the guts of a community are,” Bohlen said. “That’s what we saw in our last week.”

The district opened a donation center in the back of the Lincoln Cultural Center, offering non-perishable food, water, hygiene items, and various essentials, and has been serving free meals to the community.

Sheila Martin, left, Kankakee Taft School employee, bags a take-out meal, as Traci Annis, center, and Kristen Bowen, right, Kankakee High School employees, prepare other meals at Lincoln Cultural Center in Kankakee on Thursday, March 12, 2026. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

As of Wednesday, donation center resources have shifted back to the KaysMart Food Pantry at the Avis Huff Student Support Services Center, 369 N. Fifth Ave.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and the pantry is open to all Kankakee County residents free of charge.

Bohlen recognized the groups and organizations that provided donations for the district’s storm relief efforts.

They include: Rise & Thrive Wellness, Court Street Ford, Convoy of Hope, Franczek Law Firm, Georgie’s Closet, Stefari West Avenue, New Faith Baptist Church, the National Guard, the First Assembly of God, and Aqua of Kankakee.

Aqua of Kankakee provided four pallets containing 300 cases of water, he noted.

Additionally, donations came from various school districts, including Rich Township High School, Southland College Prep, Peoria Public Schools, Crete-Monee High School Athletics, and districts in Algonquin, North Shore, Elgin, Matteson, Park Forest and University Heights.

Bohlen was also impressed by the efforts of volunteers who unloaded, sorted, and packed goods for the community.

Principals, teachers, staff, students and community members all pitched in, including some whose own homes had been terribly damaged.

Christine Porter, Kankakee School District 111 Special Education, Hearing Impaired, left, empties a box of potato chips during a donation drive by Convoy of Hope at Lincoln Cultural Center in Kankakee on Thursday, March 12, 2026. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

“To this community I say, ‘Job well done,’” Bohlen said. “You were presented with an incredible crisis, and we responded. There’s so much to be done yet.”

Board member Tracy Verrett said she lives in the area affected by the tornado, but fortunately, her house only experienced cosmetic damage.

She said she was grateful for the abundance of prayers, calls and texts from those who wanted to check in.

“Although my house is still standing, thank God, it is pretty devastating to ride around and see my neighbors who have lost so much,” she said.

Tracy Verrett participates in a Kankakee School Board Forum. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

During the March 10 meeting, she began receiving calls about how bad the storms were getting.

Having to remain sheltered in place, worry began to set in about what might be taking place at home.

Since that night, some of her fellow board members have checked in with her and even offered help with cooking and cleaning. District leadership also brought her items, although she wasn’t looking for anything.

Verrett noted the district’s efforts to provide meals and open a food and supply pantry for the community were appreciated, as “So many people lost absolutely everything.”

She asked that people continue their prayers for affected community members.

“When you ride out there, the pictures don’t do it justice,” Verrett said. “It really looks like a war zone.”